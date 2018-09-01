10 interesting things about Sanjay Dutt that will surely delight you!

MUMBAI: Recently, Sanjay Dutt did a Facebook Live interview. The actor walked in a desi T-shirt that said, ‘Pure Punjabi’ expressing his pride of being a Punjabi Munda and it has been loved by all his fans.



Here are 10 interesting things that the actor shared with the audience:



1. Signature Baba Walk



When asked about his iconic walk, Sanjay Dutt revealed how his walk was actually natural. After being noticed in films, even the Bollywood industry loved it. Over a time, it got picked up by his fans and received a huge following.



2. Khalnaayak



How often have we looked at Sanjay Dutt walking and thought as if the song, ‘Naayak Nahi, Khalnaayak Hoon Main’ was playing in the background? Effing number of times!



3. Autobiography



After Sanju, Sanjay Dutt will be writing his autobiography for Harper Collins which is scheduled for a release in 2019. There’s only so much you can do with a film and therefore, Sanjay thought of writing this book to narrate his story to youngsters especially and how it helped him become a survivor.



4. Chock-a-block schedule of films



Sanjay Dutt has back to back movies lined up with interesting co-stars. Currently, he is working on Torbaaz, a film on a cricket team in Afghanistan. He also has movies like Panipat, Shamshera, Sadak 2, and Kalank amongst the many movies lined up for our Sanju.



5. Sunil Dutt’s biopic



When a fan asked him about a biopic on his father, Late Sunil Dutt, he replied saying that he would love to give it a thought!

6. Rajkumar Hirani



When asked about his good friend, Raju Hirani, he just exclaimed that he is amazing! He also notified the audience that the duo is working on the third installment of Bollywood's most-loved comedy franchise, Munna Bhai.

7. Favourite music



Sanjay Dutt’s favorite genres of music are Blues and Jazz Rock. How cool is that!



8. Introducing Sanjay Dutt



If you ever have to introduce Sanjay Dutt to anyone, the actor suggests they should make them watch these films – Saajan, Khalnaayak, and Munna Bhai.

9. Favourite food



He loves home-made Indian food and along with it, he also enjoys Chinese a lot.



10. Kuch Toh Log Kahenge



The climax of Sanju was the scene where Anushka’s character shows reel life Sanjay Dutt the book she wrote on him and named him, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. When asked what song describes him best, Sanjay said, ‘Khalnaayak Nahi, Naayak Hoon Main.’