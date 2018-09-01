5 Actors who have given us the best Monologues

Monologues, play an important role when it comes to the initial stages of acting. Actors prepare themselves with monologues for auditions. Many Bollywood actors have shown their skills and excelled in the field of acting because of their signature monologues. Following are 5 Actors whose Monologues became famous and got critically acclaimed for their acting

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan the Shahenshah of Bollywood is also the Shahenshah of Monologues. Many times he has proved his skills with intense monolouges. Be it, the angry young man, Vijay Verma from Deewar, who challenges God and this dramatic scene went down in history as one of the best moments of the Angry Young Man or Namak Halal where he says because English is a phunny language and its funnier when Amitabh Bachchan says it. It’s only Big B who could have said this dialogue at such a fast pace and makes it a laugh-out-loud social commentary. His speech in Mohobatein was also popular.

Sunny Deol

“Tareekh pe tareekh. Tareekh pe tareekh. Tareekh milti rahi hai milord. Lekin insaaf nahi mila!” from the film Damini, is probably the most recognisable dialogue in a courtroom drama in India, and it stems from Sunny Deol’s rant against the judicial system in the hope of getting justice for the little guy. He starts the speech in a composed tone but soon begins the shrieking, angry, vigourous delivery he is now synonymous with. Insanely quotable. And what with the sorry state of our law and order, insanely relatable too.

Shah Rukh Khan

The most iconic “Sattar Minute Speech “by SRK in Chak De India, was a big motivating factor for many aspirants. It is a speech that leaves you speechless! It’s sheer Shah Rukh Khan-magic that works and wins the game.

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar’s monologue in the film Krantiveer is one of the most iconic one, where he played a rebel who is about to be hanged for the crime he didn’t commit. In that particular sequence he stuns with his monologue where he lashes out at the system and the people surrendering to the corrupt system is a pure eye-opener for the viewers. The beginning of the monologue also is quite captivating as he laughs loudly for a couple of seconds.

Jackky Bhagnani

The new entrant to the monologue family is none other than Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky Bhagnani has a Gujarati monologue in his upcoming film Mitron. The makers recently launched the promo and people can't stop raving about Jackky’s monologue. In the trailer, Jackky is seen ranting about the money hungry nature of girls in Gujarati making for an interesting watch. However, while the actor aces the monologue effortlessly in the trailer. Not many will know this but Jackky spent 20 days rehearsing for this one scene. Dedicated, much!