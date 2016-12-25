5 Bollywood movies to watch this X-Mas

It’s the time of the year for feel-good movies, relaxed lunches with the extended family, overdoes of wine and cakes, and a truly worthwhile time with your favourite folks. We drum up a list of five movies perfect to watch with the family…read on:

The Krrish series:

It’s fun, action-packed, and totally watchable with the whole family. From kids who dig Superheroes to couples who mush over the love segment to adults enjoying an innovative premise, it’s perfect! No?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

If you’re a white Christmas, time to watch this easy-breezy love story that’s also the tale of chasing dreams, falling in love, and being there for your friends. Bonus: It has ample snow too! Worth it, eh?

Andaz Apna Apna:

You don’t need any reason to watch this flick because it’s a classic. Indulge in Salman-Aamir Khan’s fun banter and Karisma-Raveena’s girl bonding, along with Teja and his mark. The best way to rock the family time.

Lagaan:

What better than mixing Bollywood and cricket this X-Mas, right? It has enough drama, thrilling moments, and endearing scenes that can be re-watched with a bucket of cheese popcorn and cola!

Dear Zindagi:

Rediscover your true self, figure out your path and lead a happy, satisfied life. That’s what the movie teaches and that’s exactly what your takeaway from 2016.

Which is your go-to flick this 25th?