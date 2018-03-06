5 performances by the Late Shammi aunty that won our hearts

Mumbai: 2018 has been a hard year for the cinema lovers. February gave a shocker when the reports of legendary actress Sridevi’s demise came in the news. Today morning, another sad news arrived at our desk of veteran actress Shammi passing away post a terminal illness.



Shammi whose real name was Nargis Rabadi hailed from the Parsi community. The actress was active in the field of acting from 1949 till 2013. Consequently, the millennials won’t be much aware of her work and her great finesse. In her 64-year-long career, the actress has played some lead characters, some supporting roles and some iconic ones as well. She has even donned the hat of a producer and a director for 1985’s 'Pighalta Aasman.'

In the memory of such a talented actor, TellyChakkar has list down five of her most distinguished works, that people still remember and will always. Though she has been a part of numerous projects, but these are the five projects that people from all age groups can relate to.

1.Dekh Bhai Dekh



Who can forget Chhoti Nani from the above-mentioned cult-classic? Her goofy act and her innocence made the whole world fall in love with her. We really don’t have to say much about the show and Chhoti Nani. People have grown up watching her.



2.Zabaan Sambhal Ke



She has appeared in over 200 films but is still known for her goofy roles and impeccable comic timings. Comedy show 'Zabaan Sambhal Ke' was one of them. The series which was an Indian adaption of Mind Your Language, saw Shammi Aunty in recurring characters and we couldn’t stop adoring her.



3.Shriman Shrimati



The iconic show of the 90s’ was a super hit. Shammi played Kokila (played by Reema Laagoo)’s mother-in-law. She was not a regular in the sitcom however, her cold attitude towards her son Keshav (Jatin Kanakia) was just loved by the audience.



4.Hum Saath-Saath Hain



The family drama is till date most adored film in Bollywood. The blockbuster film had multi-star cast, however, despite being amidst big names like Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and so on, Shammi made her mark in the film. She had a small character in the film of Durga Mausi, who is Sapna (Karishma Kapoor)’s grandmother. Despite having few scenes she did manage to make an impact and even today people recognize her for the film.



5.Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi



This was the last time when we saw the iconic actress on the big screen. The movie directed by Bela Sehgal was her last film. She played a Parsi woman in the film which was loved by the masses. Her camaraderie with her co-star Daisy Irani was better than the chemistry between the lead pair. In one of the interviews, Shammi said that she “get the pay that” she “should have got.” Nonetheless, her last performance was ever-shining and will always be remembered.



No wonder the actress has lived her life the fullest. In fact, in one of her interviews, she was also quoted saying, “I sometimes fight with God and tell him, 'Bahut ho gaya yaar, I should go now, call me.'”



We will surely miss you and your fine talent, the days when you made us laugh, Shammi aunty. Rest In Peace.