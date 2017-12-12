11 December came out as a shocking date for most singles who had a mild heartbreak when came the astonishing news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding. Even though there were conjectures about the Indian skipper getting married to the beautiful actress, the news came as a pleasant surprise to everyone. The whole industry and the country were taken aback when the newly married couple announced their marriage on social media at 8 in the evening.

The social media is currently flooded with their wedding pictures and everyone is awestruck! Mr. & Mrs. Kohli aka #Virushka are still trending on almost all social media sites and seems it is going to last for quite a long time. Clearly the country has gone berserk and hasn’t got over the wedding just yet.

TellyChakkar has gone through a brief contemplation and introspection to analyse the reason why the marriage ceremony is still trending.' We list down 5 reasons why we can’t get over #virushka’s wedding and also why it won’t happen any time soon.

The ethereal Anushka

They say that a woman looks the best when she is in her bridal look. Anushka Sharma is a testimony of the same statement. The anyway beautiful and elegant Anushka looked empyrean in her salmon-peach coloured lehenga. Her outfits were designed by ace- designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and we are just mesmerized with it. It was not just her dress, but her ornamented look with subtle yet aesthetically designed jewellery that made her look a delight. Besides her wedding look, Anushka looked breath-taking in her red velvet saree that she wore for her engagement and the fuchsia pink lehenga that she wore on her mehendi. Honestly, Anushka’s bridal mien is a dream for all the single girls and single guys wanting to see someone like her walking the aisle.

#Virushka

Just have a look at the videos of Virat and Anushka and you’ll understand this point. The way Anushka and Virat share the subtle eye contact, the way Virat hugs his lady post the engagement, the blushing smiles exchanged, is just plain beautiful. Not much is known about the duo before they gave this big shock to that whole country, so seeing them so much in love just made our hearts melt. While we have written so much about Anushka’s beauty, let’s not skip how good Virat looked. The Indian skipper is known for his good looks and he did manage nailed the groom’s look. The couple not just looked like a dream but also so much in love!

That song!

If you have seen the video where Anushka is walking down the aisle, apart from the pretty bride one must have observed, a lovely song playing in the background. If you still haven’t figured out that song let TellyChakkar come to your aid. The song is 'Din Shagna' from the bride’s own film Phillauri. This song will get the most mileage post the wedding and don’t be surprised if it becomes a wedding loyal in the coming days. Jasleen Royal’s soothing voice and a blissful music makes this song so restful and hooked in one’s mind. Honestly, just like the wedding, this song is still humming in our minds, another reason we can’t get over virushka’s wedding.

The surreal locations

The wedding was solemnised in a 800-year-old plush resort, Borgo Finocchieto. Set midst rolling vineyards, the property is located in a 13th century hamlet in Buonconvento, adjacent to the castle of Bibbiano, 35 km south of Siena. It is one of the most expensive hotels in the world. Just one swift online search of the hotel and you’ll lust to have your wedding over there. In the few videos and pictures that have surfaced online, one can just imagine how beautiful the wedding was looking, courtesy the location. Situated midst scenic locales, the surrealistic hotel made the wedding a dreamy affair!

The shocking aspect

Not much is known about Virat and Anushka’s love story. The best we know is that both met on the sets of a shampoo advertisement and fell in love with each other. Both never came out publicly to speak about their alleged affair however everyone was pretty aware of it. Nonetheless, when the news of their wedding came out, it took everyone to surprise. Many were still speculating whether the news was true or not, and then came the big surprise of their wedding announcement. One of the major reasons we can’t get over the wedding is because of its shocking factor.

The duo has officially ended the year with a bang!

TellyChakkar wishes the couple a blissful married life ahead.