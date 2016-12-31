Hot Downloads

5 top Bollywood songs for New Year’s Eve

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Dec 2016 05:18 PM
31 Dec 2016 05:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Whether you’re banging your heads to disco lights or shooting shots at home, a kickass playlist is a must. Thanks to Bollywood, 2016 was a cool year in terms of groovy songs. We list out our top five favourites…read on:

Summary: Best songs to dance on New Year’s Eve

Kaala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho):

The peppiest remixed version of the year will keep you move like no other. Even if you’re not much or a party animal, you can recreate few bhangra steps to set the ball rolling. Don’t forget to wear your cool glares for this particular performance.

 

Nashe Si Chad Gayi (Befikre):

This foot-tapping ditty has cool lyrics that resonate with the young gen. We are sure that all the couples in the house would be dancing to this one. After all, nothing like a love drug!

 

The Humma Song (Ok Jaanu):

Another remix, another fun beat to get the party rocking. Let your hair down and dance along because no A R Rahman song should be disrespected.

 

The Breakup Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil):

Not everybody is entering the New Year as a couple, right? Let out your frustration and show the world how awesome a breakup could be. Bonus points if you could dress up in Indie chic outfits…

 

Sau Tara Ke (Dishoom):

Show off your belly moves and hip shakes in this number that’s definitely the flavour of the season. If you want to really up the heat, pair your outfit with boots to channelize your inner Jacqueline Fernandez.

