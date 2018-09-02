With Stree releasing today and Pankaj Tripathi winning accolades again to be the perfect dose of comedy in a film, its great to see such memorable characters being etched in film who add the extra dose of comedy. A comic dose is always appreciated in films, when required and more often than not it herds the plot ahead, especially when an actor has impeccable comic timing. With Stree piquing audience's interest and horror comedy becoming a new improved genre in Bollywood here is a feature of 5 actors who have provided comic relief in films and have made audiences come back repeatedly to watch them on screen.

1. Irrfan Khan – Karwaan: Irrfan Khan has always had a rather different sense of humour and that has been evident with his amazing comic timing in films like Piku and the recently released Karwaan. Despite box office numbes, audiences loved Irrfan’s funny take as Shaukat in Karwaan, which complimented the bitter sweet plot of the film brilliantly

2. Pankaj Tripathi – Stree, Bareily ki Barfi and Fukrey: Pankaj’s take on the librarian who loves all things paranormal in Stree was one of the best things about the films. With crazy comic timing and an inane ability to improvise, the Masaan actor has proven that he can be a great comic relief as he can be a villain. His dialogues in the film have been going viral ever since the trailer hit screens. His role as Panditji in Fukrey and not to forget Mishraji in Bareily ki Barfi were hilarious and lovable at the same time.

3. Deepak Dobriyal – Tanu Weds Manu: Deepak Dobriyal became an instant hit with his rendition of Pappi Tiwari in the much loved 2011 rom-com starring Kangana and Mahadvan. When the film’s sequel came out in 2015, audiences were super eager to watch their Pappi return on screen with more punches to tickle their funny bone.

4. Vicky Kaushal – Sanju: Kamli became an instant hit when Sanju released, making Vicky Kaushal a household name over night! Not only was Vicky absolutely adorable as Sanjay Dutt’s Gujarati friend, he was a wonderful addition to the film’s plot and his arc was one of the best things in the film.

5. Rajkummar Rao – Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor’s Fanney Khan had rather surprising comic elements delivered by the actor and Rajkummar Rao, who has been on a high since dabbling in comedy with Bareilly Ki Barfi. The City Lights actor has good comic timing and can definitely get the audience in splits with his on screen antics.