Bipasha’s gesture for birthday boy KSG will make you go awww

Birthdays are definitely special!

And seems like our ladies of tinsel town do know how to make the day even more precious for their men.

Yesterday, we reported how Debina Bonerjee shared a love filled message for hubby Gurmeet Choudhary on his birthday.

And now, on the occasion of Karan Singh Grover’s birthday, wifey Bipasha Basu threw a party for him and their close friends.

Stated to be a surprise bash, the duo was seen chilling or we can say monkeying around together with their gang in Goa.

Here checkout some amazing pictures from their party.

Have a look:

My love's Birthday parrrrrrtayyy #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

@iamksgofficial you are my everything Happy Birthday my love #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

#monkeycrew #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Thank you my sneaky little princess!! I love you so much @bipashabasu A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:53am PST

And the surprise continues... You guys got me this time!!! Thank you for this everyone! You guys are the bestest ever! Goa time!!!! A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:52am PST

Pre birthday surprise party!!!! Thank you @deannepanday @shyamliarora @vi_basu @baitalikee @artisingh5 @mamtaanand10 Ayaz, Karan and my precious @bipashabasu A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

The loving husband that KSG is, he thanked his wife in the most precious way calling her his princess.

Happy Birthday Karan!!!