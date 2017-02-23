Hot Downloads

Bipasha’s gesture for birthday boy KSG will make you go awww

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2017 05:32 PM
23 Feb 2017 05:32 PM

Birthdays are definitely special!

And seems like our ladies of tinsel town do know how to make the day even more precious for their men.

Yesterday, we reported how Debina Bonerjee shared a love filled message for hubby Gurmeet Choudhary on his birthday.

And now, on the occasion of Karan Singh Grover’s birthday, wifey Bipasha Basu threw a party for him and their close friends.

Stated to be a surprise bash, the duo was seen chilling or we can say monkeying around together with their gang in Goa.

Here checkout some amazing pictures from their party.

Have a look:

My love's Birthday parrrrrrtayyy #monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 

@iamksgofficial you are my everything Happy Birthday my love #monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
3

#monkeycrew #monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
The loving husband that KSG is, he thanked his wife in the most precious way calling her his princess.
 

Thank you my sneaky little princess!! I love you so much @bipashabasu

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on


 

 

Happy Birthday Karan!!!

