Bollywood and TV celebs mourn Reema Lagoo’s death

Reema Lagoo, the most celebrated Bollywood mother passed away early mprning today (18 May) after a cardiac arrest at the age of 59.

Best known for her roles in movies like ‘Vaastav, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’, ’Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ and TV shows like ‘Tu Tu Mai Mai’, ’Shriman Shrimati’ and ‘Naamkarann’, the actress was a favourite among the industry insiders.

Here’s how TV and Bollywood celebs mourn the death of the actress....

Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2017

So so sad to hear about Reema Lagoo ji!Such a phenomenal actor & a lovely warm person! I have always loved & admired her work. Shocked!! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 18, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Reema Lagoo ji. She was Most graceful and kind. Rest in Peace. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 18, 2017

So terribly sad 2hear #ReemaLagoo is no more.worked with her in so many songs n she was just the most loving soul..condolences 2 her family — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 18, 2017

RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more.

Always kind, funny and loving.

Saddened.

RIP #ReemaLagoo — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 18, 2017

Guni abhinetri Reema Lagoo ji ke nidhan ki vaarta sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 18, 2017

This is truly sad news...she was warm, gracious and an exceptional actor...I had the privilege of directing her....#RIPReemaLagoo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 18, 2017

Deppest condolences to the family & closed Ones. #RIPReemaLagoo ji. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 18, 2017

T 2428 - Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 18, 2017

RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 18, 2017

So sad so young such a legacy.. shocked https://t.co/phZ1SpOlG4 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 18, 2017

We said goodbye to one another over the phone with a promise to meet again. Sad that did not happen.I thought we had time. I was wrong!! https://t.co/thuKezy4n7 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 18, 2017

Sad to hear of Reema Lagoo's passing. Condolences to her family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 18, 2017

Grew up watching d warmth & love #ReemaLagoo ji brought out on screen. Saddened by her sudden demise.Heartfelt condolences to her family... — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 18, 2017

Shocked!!! Reema Lagoo ji was one of the most lovable moms on screen!!! Rest in peace. — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) May 18, 2017

Reema lagoo an endearing n positive persona . A friend n a colleague since theatre days . RIP . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2017

#ReemaLagoo ji, you will be hugely missed! Strength and courage to your family and friends. RIP — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) May 18, 2017

TV celebs also took to Twitter to share their thoughts...

Such a pivotal part of the films I grew up to.. truly sad.. RIP #ReemaLagoo ji. — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) May 18, 2017

What an actor ! What grace ! What passion ! Learnt so much from her. May her journey towards light be celebrated RIP Saasu Ma #ReemaLagoo — Supriya Pilgaonkar (@supriyapilgaon1) May 18, 2017

Rip #ReemaLagoo ji ..saddened by her sudden demise..grew up watching her on screen..heartfelt condolences to her family ! — Gia Manek (@Giaa_Manek) May 18, 2017

A great loss for cinema as Bollywood's favourite onscreen mom #ReemaLagoo passes away. Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/pZfMzG3mll — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) May 18, 2017

My fav onscreen mom!!!!Had the honour of learning from you too!! Sad that you left to soon... #ReemaLagoo ji..... — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) May 18, 2017

She will always remain the eternal onscreen mother, great loss for the Film and TV industry. May god bless her soul. #ReemaLagoo — Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) May 18, 2017

Nobody can match the zeal and enthusiasm u had ma'am. U will be missed RIP #Reemalagoo

Was indeed a pleasure wrking with u in naamkaran — zain imam (@zainimam01) May 18, 2017

My fav onscreen mom!!!!Whenever I used to c her on screen I used to c my own mom in her !rip ReemaLagoo ji..... more power to family — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) May 18, 2017

Never had the good fortune to work with her but everytime one saw her on screen you felt an undeniable warmth & love. #ReemaLagoo — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 18, 2017

Whrevr u r,jus know we all miss u ,love u.ur radiance especially these last few days aftr u returned frm ul hols will always shine through . pic.twitter.com/z0ouvOUM3o — Sayantani Manisha (@sayantani0609) May 18, 2017

Favourite OnScreen mom! So elegent nd so natural! #RIPReemaLagoo ! — Aneri Vajani (@aneri_vajani) May 18, 2017

RIP Reema ji