Great conversations are a turn-on for me: Manoj Chandila

Rainbow man- Ali Zafar!

Kinshuk Vaidya's fun moments in the dens of Tellychakkar.com
Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
Which show looks MOST promising?

Which show looks MOST promising?
Bollywood and TV celebs mourn Reema Lagoo's death

By TellychakkarTeam
18 May 2017 02:51 PM
18 May 2017 02:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Reema Lagoo, the most celebrated Bollywood mother passed away early mprning today (18 May) after a cardiac arrest at the age of 59.

Best known for her roles in movies like ‘Vaastav, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’, ’Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ and TV shows like ‘Tu Tu Mai Mai’, ’Shriman Shrimati’ and ‘Naamkarann’, the actress was a favourite among the industry insiders.

Here’s how TV and Bollywood celebs mourn the death of the actress....

TV celebs also took to Twitter to share their thoughts...

RIP Reema ji

Tags > Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bacchan, Farah Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Lata Mangeshkarer, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Aneri Vajani, Karan Tacker, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Gia Manek, Gautam Rode, Gauhaar Khan, Karan Mehra, Zain Imam, Kushal Tandon, Paresh Rawal,

