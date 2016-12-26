Celebs react on George Michael's death

What's a favourite #GeorgeMichael song of yours, that isn't one of the usual ones? Mine would be Spinning The wheel. All time favourite— Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) December 26, 2016
#GeorgeMichael you were the stuff our adolescent fantasies were largely based on... when you die,a large part of our innocence dies— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 26, 2016
Last Christmas for #GeorgeMichael #rip thank you for all the music— goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) December 26, 2016
#GeorgeMichael . Don't let the sun go down on...us...RIP— Neena Kulkarni (@neenakulkarni) December 26, 2016
Shocked to hear of the passing away of #georgemichael someone I grew up listening to. Gone too soon. RIP you #CarelessWhisper— Riva Bubber (@RivaBubber) December 26, 2016
Such incredible songs! Always wanted 2 watch him live in concert. A wish that won't be fulfilled..His songs will live on. #GeorgeMichael RIP pic.twitter.com/AaoUCjR1rg— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 26, 2016
#GeorgeMichael RIP— Annup Sonii (@Anupsonicp) December 26, 2016
Wake me up before you.....
Last Xmas of the Careless whisperer, a generation shall mourn today His music remains a source of sme beautiful memories RIP #georgemichael— Vikram Bhatt (@TheVikramBhatt) December 26, 2016
R.I.P #GeorgeMichael. Thank you for the music.— Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) December 26, 2016
Last Christmas we have you our heart but this year you took it away #GeorgeMichael #RIPGeorge— Vishal Malhotra (@Vishhman) December 26, 2016
Heartbreaking . 2016 , can't you just end already?— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 26, 2016
"We could have lived this dance forever. Please stay."
RIP #GeorgeMichael
Add new comment