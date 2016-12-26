Celebs react on George Michael's death

What's a favourite #GeorgeMichael song of yours, that isn't one of the usual ones? Mine would be Spinning The wheel. All time favourite — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) December 26, 2016

#GeorgeMichael you were the stuff our adolescent fantasies were largely based on... when you die,a large part of our innocence dies — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 26, 2016

Last Christmas for #GeorgeMichael #rip thank you for all the music — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) December 26, 2016

#GeorgeMichael . Don't let the sun go down on...us...RIP — Neena Kulkarni (@neenakulkarni) December 26, 2016

Shocked to hear of the passing away of #georgemichael someone I grew up listening to. Gone too soon. RIP you #CarelessWhisper — Riva Bubber (@RivaBubber) December 26, 2016

Such incredible songs! Always wanted 2 watch him live in concert. A wish that won't be fulfilled..His songs will live on. #GeorgeMichael RIP pic.twitter.com/AaoUCjR1rg — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 26, 2016

#GeorgeMichael RIP

Wake me up before you..... — Annup Sonii (@Anupsonicp) December 26, 2016

Last Xmas of the Careless whisperer, a generation shall mourn today His music remains a source of sme beautiful memories RIP #georgemichael — Vikram Bhatt (@TheVikramBhatt) December 26, 2016

R.I.P #GeorgeMichael. Thank you for the music. — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) December 26, 2016

Last Christmas we have you our heart but this year you took it away #GeorgeMichael #RIPGeorge — Vishal Malhotra (@Vishhman) December 26, 2016

Heartbreaking . 2016 , can't you just end already?

"We could have lived this dance forever. Please stay."

RIP #GeorgeMichael — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 26, 2016

British singer-songwriter George Michael has died at his home in Oxfordshire, England at the age of 53. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," Efe news agency cited a statement by his publicist. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage," the statement continued. Michael -- who was born in London and whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou -- sold more than 100 million albums during his musical career lasting almost four decades. He was well-known for his 1984 solo single "Careless Whisper". An ambulance reportedly was called to Michael's home at about 1.42 p.m. (local time) on Sunday afternoon, and local police said there there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. In 2011, Michael was forced to cancel several concerts after being hospitalised for a very serious case of pneumonia. Michael had skyrocketed to fame with his childhood friend Andrew Ridgeley as members of the pop duo "Wham!" in the early 1980s. After leaving that group, Michael launched a solo career that included huge hits such as "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1". Earlier, he had released "Faith". an album that Michael arranged, produced and wrote practically alone that went platinum four times over in the United Kingdom. Here’s what celebs have to say about his death...