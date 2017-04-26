Check out the fun tweets of Bong actors

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!
Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.
Time to time, the actors of T-town post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.
Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite actors. Enjoy!!!
#selfies pic.twitter.com/htf5Y8OGCN— raima sen (@raimasen) April 16, 2017
One of my favourites pic.twitter.com/3aDnAVwhJp— Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) April 10, 2017
In love with this pic️ favourite clicks turn into profile pics pic.twitter.com/Gr7mRG1wB4— Rittika Sen (@SenRittika) April 13, 2017
Shooting in this super hot weather here in Bangladesh !! #MoneRekho #NewProject #ThisEid pic.twitter.com/0cpamjGPmq— Bonny (@bonysengupta) April 9, 2017
date with my puchke @aneelovesbieber pic.twitter.com/fnAdSdwZ4j— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) April 13, 2017
Old is gold #Raajkahini @SudiptaaC @PriyankaSarkarB @parnomittra @RidhimaGhosh #jayaahsan️ pic.twitter.com/iRT08Gb4p3— Sohini sarkar (@sohinisarkar01) April 10, 2017
Elegance is good taste plus a dash of daring.My background mayb common but I've specialisd in elegance.I've an appreciatn for d finer things pic.twitter.com/qbLhP48VWt— Pujarini Ghosh (@pujarinee) April 10, 2017
Airport look #selfie pic.twitter.com/z2rJLQ68ep— Mallobika Banerjiee (@malobikaactress) April 7, 2017
"Said the river: imagine everything you can imagine, then keep on going."— Priyanka Sarkar (@PriyankaSarkarB) April 16, 2017
#Naboborsho #SpecialDay #momandson #Shohoj pic.twitter.com/AJb5MhRFXY
Add new comment