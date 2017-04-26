Check out the fun tweets of Bong actors

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.

Time to time, the actors of T-town post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.

Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite actors. Enjoy!!!

One of my favourites pic.twitter.com/3aDnAVwhJp — Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) April 10, 2017

In love with this pic️ favourite clicks turn into profile pics pic.twitter.com/Gr7mRG1wB4 — Rittika Sen (@SenRittika) April 13, 2017