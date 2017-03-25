Hot Downloads

Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

quickie
Manit Joura

One night stands are for talented people: Manit Joura

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
25 Mar 2017 06:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meenakshi has a new stylish look: Kanika Maheshwari
Meenakshi has a new stylish look: Kanika... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Colors launches Chhote Miyan Dhaakad

Colors launches Chhote Miyan Dhaakad
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Do you think The Kapil Sharma Show controversy is a publicity stunt?

Do you think The Kapil Sharma Show controversy is a publicity stunt?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Features
Features

Checkout: FUN tweets of Bollywood celebs

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2017 06:53 PM
25 Mar 2017 06:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The B-Town celebrities are quite addicted to the Twitter world.

They love to connect with their admirers on Twitter and their fans love to follow their tweets religiously as well.

Here we compile some of the popular tweets of your favorite Bollywood celebs that have been tweeted by them recently. Check out –

Which one of these is your favorite? Do share with us in the comments below.

 

 

Tags > B-Town celebrities, Bollywood, tweets, Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Sonakshisinha, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top