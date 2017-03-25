Checkout: FUN tweets of Bollywood celebs

The B-Town celebrities are quite addicted to the Twitter world.

They love to connect with their admirers on Twitter and their fans love to follow their tweets religiously as well.

Here we compile some of the popular tweets of your favorite Bollywood celebs that have been tweeted by them recently. Check out –

T 2472 - World water day .. to preserve, to economise the use, to allow it the divinity it deserves .. all of it !! pic.twitter.com/ABF1c9m3h4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 22 March 2017

Getting ready to step into the virtual world! Coming soon :) pic.twitter.com/AgInfr1Mop — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) 20 March 2017

BACK TOGETHER , IN TIGER ZINDA HAI . pic.twitter.com/H8D0Gv8cTT — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2017

Truly a face that can launch a 1000 ships ! @TandonRaveena all the best for #maatr.. looks damn interesting pic.twitter.com/AAkRxKWw19 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 23, 2017

Amazing first day on the sets of #NachBaliye8! So much love and positivity! Starts April 2nd on @StarPlus... cant wait!!! pic.twitter.com/cAH6ry8lZT — NOOR (@sonakshisinha) March 25, 2017

This little piggy went to shoot !!! #mubarakaninlondon !!! GroundHOG day !!! pic.twitter.com/8ejtpINjz6 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 21, 2017

Hey guys loving your videos. I keep checking them between my shots. Keep them coming! #DanceWithTiger pic.twitter.com/XDHnkhX2Eg — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 23, 2017

Which one of these is your favorite? Do share with us in the comments below.