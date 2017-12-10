Congrats: Alia Bhatt is the Insta QUEEN of the Week!

An all-time stunner is what this week’s Insta Queen is! Born in the Bhatt family, gorgeous and stunning Alia Bhatt made her cameo in the Bollywood industry with director Tanuja Chandra’s Sangharsh in 1999 and later did her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year” opposite Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.

Alia left us in an aww with her acting skills in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Udta Punjab, Highway and many more. The actress is simply talented and is blessed with a mellifluous voice that has made us fall in love with her. She did her playback debut with “Sooha Saaha” from Highway.

Alia is definitely multi-talented; she is one of the social activists for PETA and it's commendable how the actress manages to share a piece of her life with her fans.

All her clicks and posts have more than 500K Likes and nearly 3k comments making her the Insta Queen of the week.

Have a look...

A post shared by Alia ⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:51am PST

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:25am PST

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:08am PST

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:26pm PST