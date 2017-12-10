Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
09 Dec 2017 07:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikrant says, CONTENT is what drives him towards choosing work
Vikrant says, CONTENT is what drives him towards... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

TV actresses who resemble Disney princesses

Mouni Roy - Disney princess Jasmin
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Features
Features

Congrats: Alia Bhatt is the Insta QUEEN of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2017 02:18 PM
10 Dec 2017 02:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam

An all-time stunner is what this week’s Insta Queen is! Born in the Bhatt family, gorgeous and stunning Alia Bhatt made her cameo in the Bollywood industry with director Tanuja Chandra’s Sangharsh in 1999 and later did her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year” opposite Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.

Alia left us in an aww with her acting skills in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Udta Punjab, Highway and many more. The actress is simply talented and is blessed with a mellifluous voice that has made us fall in love with her. She did her playback debut with “Sooha Saaha” from Highway.

Alia is definitely multi-talented; she is one of the social activists for PETA and it's commendable how the actress manages to share a piece of her life with her fans.

All her clicks and posts have more than 500K Likes and nearly 3k comments making her the Insta Queen of the week.

Have a look...

A post shared by Alia ⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

calling out your name..

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Insta QUEEN of the week, Alia Bhatt, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Udta Punjab, Highway, Sooha Saaha, Bollywood, Karan Johar, Student of the Year, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Mha,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top