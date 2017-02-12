Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Amitabh Bachchan is the Insta KING of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2017 03:23 PM
12 Feb 2017 03:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Instagram makes everyone go head over heels. Celebrities have also become much more open and share their slice of life.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has also joined the bandwagon of celebrities using ‘Instagram’.

His Instagram feed reveals a different side to his personality. From his favourite quotes to favourite looks, his pictures are sure to keep you engaged in something new every day.

This week the Shahenshah uploaded 15 pictures and scored 100K likes and 700 comments on each post so we awarded him the Insta King of the week.

Have a look at his snaps that he uploaded this week…

Namaskaar..

A photo posted by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Congratulations Big B!

