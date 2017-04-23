Hot Downloads

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
22 Apr 2017 09:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meet the youngest Rising Star Ankita
Meet the youngest Rising Star Ankita | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Apr 2017 09:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jugalbandi with Bannet and Jubin
Jugalbandi with Bannet and Jubin | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Features
Features

Congrats: Arjun Kapoor is the Insta King of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2017 12:00 PM
23 Apr 2017 12:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor, who is set to entertain audience on silver screen with his upcoming flick Half Girlfriend enjoys a great fan following.

Arjun is quite active on his Instagram account and he loves sharing pictures with his fans.

His Instagram account consists of some cool set of pictures shared by the actor himself that have got good response from the fans.

We declare Arjun Kapoor as the Insta King of the week. He has shared 11 pictures on his Instagram account and got more than 100k likes and 600 comments on his posts.

Have a look -  

Bhaag Arjun Bhaag !!! #halfgirlfriend

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

The love continues..3 years of 2 States!

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Witness Madhav’s unconditional love in #PhirBhiTumkoChaahunga! Out NOW:(link in bio) @shraddhakapoor

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Ho gaya aapka wait khatam! #PhirBhiTumkoChahunga comes out tomorrow #HalfGirlfriend

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Congrats Arjun.

Tags > Arjun Kapoor, Insta KING of the week, Half Girlfriend,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top