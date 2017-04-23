Congrats: Arjun Kapoor is the Insta King of the week

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
Handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor, who is set to entertain audience on silver screen with his upcoming flick Half Girlfriend enjoys a great fan following.
Arjun is quite active on his Instagram account and he loves sharing pictures with his fans.
His Instagram account consists of some cool set of pictures shared by the actor himself that have got good response from the fans.
We declare Arjun Kapoor as the Insta King of the week. He has shared 11 pictures on his Instagram account and got more than 100k likes and 600 comments on his posts.
Have a look -
Congrats Arjun.
Add new comment