Hot Downloads

Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
27 May 2017 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Time to see a new love story: Jyotsna and Dheeraj
Time to see a new love story: Jyotsna and Dheeraj | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
27 May 2017 06:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Life OK's Ghulaam
Life OK's Ghulaam | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Features
Features

Congrats: Disha Patani is the Insta queen of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 May 2017 06:45 PM
28 May 2017 06:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Gorgeous Disha Patani is slaying Instagram with her sexy looks. She is truly a Bollywood diva.

Not just good looks but Disha is blessed with immense acting talent that makes her one of the most promising newcomers in tinsel town.

The fashionista is also very popular on the social media. From her red carpet look, workout regimes and those sexy dance moves, her Instagram posts gets her more than 400k likes, 1500 comments and 1.6 M views. 

And thus we announce her as the Insta Queen of the week.

Congrats pretty girl!!!

Congrats pretty girl!!!

Tags > Disha Patani, Bollywood, Actor, Insta QUEEN of the week,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top