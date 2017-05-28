Congrats: Disha Patani is the Insta queen of the week

Gorgeous Disha Patani is slaying Instagram with her sexy looks. She is truly a Bollywood diva.

Not just good looks but Disha is blessed with immense acting talent that makes her one of the most promising newcomers in tinsel town.

The fashionista is also very popular on the social media. From her red carpet look, workout regimes and those sexy dance moves, her Instagram posts gets her more than 400k likes, 1500 comments and 1.6 M views.

And thus we announce her as the Insta Queen of the week.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 26, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 25, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 25, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 25, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 25, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 24, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 20, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 19, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Congrats pretty girl!!!

Congrats pretty girl!!!