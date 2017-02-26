Hot Downloads

Congrats: Karisma Kapoor is the Insta QUEEN of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2017 04:28 PM
The beautiful Karisma Kapoor, who is always energetic and full of life, is quite active on Instagram.

The B-Town’s lovely actress loves to connect with fans on her Instagram account by sharing lovely pictures that speaks about the different aspects of personality.

This week we declare Karisma Kapoor as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week Karisma has shared seven pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 30k likes and more than 200 comments. 

Have a look -

#airportdiaries #casualchic#beingme

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#aboutyesterday#enroute#event #dubai @mohitrai

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#casualfriday#dubaidays #tshirttalk

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#casualfriday#tshirttalk #dubai

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#eveningsunlight #mumbaitraffic

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#weekendvibes #multicolours#mumbai

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Congrats Karisma.

