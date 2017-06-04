Congrats! Kriti Sanon is the Insta Queen of the week!

The hot and happening Kriti Sanon is our Insta queen of the week!

‘Heropanti’ fame Kriti Sanon who will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in her upcoming release ‘Raabta’ is busy promoting her film. But she keeps posting fun pictures from her promotional events to keep her fans updated.

She was showered with above 400 likes on some pictures and above 1000 comments! And that's why we announce her as the Insta Queen of the week.

Here check out some cool promotional pictures from her Instagram account:

Congrats Kriti!