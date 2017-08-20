Just a click on the offical Instagram handle of the gorgeous actress Kriti Sanon is sure to make your day. With her stylish posts, the Bareily Ki Barfi star has owned Instagram this week. The leggy lass has posted photos which features her in fashionable avatars. She has also shared cute videos of her sister and alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also, she has crossed eight million followers this week. She has around 20 posts on Insta this week and every post is better than the other.

Undoubtedly, Kriti deserves to be the Insta Queen of this week.

Let’s have a look at some of the best posts of Kriti.

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT