In all the previous Insta Kings and queens, we made sure that the pictures of the title winners have a crown to adorn their heads, however, this time we thought it wasn't required! A king is always a King and a queen is always a queen, a mere crown is not required to reinstate the reality.

This week's Insta queen is a mother, an actress, a dancer, model, VJ and a television presenter. She wears countless hats, is super busy and has never been the plain Jane! She was always a queen! No prizes for guessing, this week’s Insta Queen with 108k likes and more than 1100 comments is the ever so gorgeous, ageless beauty - Malaika Arora Khan.

The actress has proved that even now she can set the stage on fire with her looks and can give a tough competition to the upcoming stars in the industry.

Take a look at her Instapics of the week that will surely leave your hearts racing.

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:00am PDT