In all the previous Insta Kings and queens, we made sure that the pictures of the title winners have a crown to adorn their heads, however, this time we thought it wasn't required! A king is always a King and a queen is always a queen, a mere crown is not required to reinstate the reality.
This week's Insta queen is a mother, an actress, a dancer, model, VJ and a television presenter. She wears countless hats, is super busy and has never been the plain Jane! She was always a queen! No prizes for guessing, this week’s Insta Queen with 108k likes and more than 1100 comments is the ever so gorgeous, ageless beauty - Malaika Arora Khan.
The actress has proved that even now she can set the stage on fire with her looks and can give a tough competition to the upcoming stars in the industry.
Take a look at her Instapics of the week that will surely leave your hearts racing.
