Hot and handsome hunk Ranveer Singh is slaying Instagram in his new ‘Padmavati’ look.

He is also promoting Jack Jones India, his new endorsement with all the charm. He has uploaded multiple videos and photos that will make you fall in love with him.

He had got more than 150K views, 200K likes and more than 300K comments in all his posts. Hence, we declare him as the Insta King of the week.

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 19, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 18, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 18, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 18, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 18, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 16, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

Congratulations hottie!!!