Congrats: Sushant Singh Rajput is the Insta KING of the week

Of lately, Sushant Singh Rajput has been slaying the ultimate macho looks around here.
The ingenious actor has been gaining much appreciation for his acting, after his last movie M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story released in 2016. Sushant is currently promoting his upcoming film with Kriti Sanon, ‘Raabta’.
His photo shoot for Vogue with the famous international model Kendall Jenner is also attracting attention.
Thus, we declare Sushant Singh Rajput the Insta King of this week. His Instagram posts have grabbed more than 100k likes and more than 200k views on the videos.
Take a look:
Sauvé much?
Add new comment