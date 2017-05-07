Congrats: Sushant Singh Rajput is the Insta KING of the week

Of lately, Sushant Singh Rajput has been slaying the ultimate macho looks around here.

The ingenious actor has been gaining much appreciation for his acting, after his last movie M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story released in 2016. Sushant is currently promoting his upcoming film with Kriti Sanon, ‘Raabta’.

His photo shoot for Vogue with the famous international model Kendall Jenner is also attracting attention.

Thus, we declare Sushant Singh Rajput the Insta King of this week. His Instagram posts have grabbed more than 100k likes and more than 200k views on the videos.

Take a look:

#Repost @kritisanon with @repostapp ・・・ #ShivAndSaira @sushantsinghrajput #Raabta ️ A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 4, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

For @vogueindia , may 2017. Photographed by @mariotestino With @kendalljenner A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 3, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

In between the Vogue shoot. A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 3, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

You are a Rockstar @sam.fitt #Repost @sam.fitt with @repostapp ・・・ #Day3 #Chandamamadoorke " An Inch at a time " vid : calisthenics barbell pushups @sushantsinghrajput A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 3, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Vogue India , May 2017 By @mariotestino With @kendalljenner A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 2, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

With the gorgeous @kritisanon for #PTC 2017 awards. #raabta A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 3, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Sauvé much?