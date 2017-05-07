Hot Downloads

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

TV actors and their Facebook DPs

Aly Goni
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
06 May 2017 07:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kinshuk Vaaidya
Kinshuk Vaaidya | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Features
Features

Congrats: Sushant Singh Rajput is the Insta KING of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2017 12:00 PM
07 May 2017 12:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Of lately, Sushant Singh Rajput has been slaying the ultimate macho looks around here.

The ingenious actor has been gaining much appreciation for his acting, after his last movie M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story released in 2016. Sushant is currently promoting his upcoming film with Kriti Sanon, ‘Raabta’.

His photo shoot for Vogue with the famous international model Kendall Jenner is also attracting attention.

Thus, we declare Sushant Singh Rajput the Insta King of this week. His Instagram posts have grabbed more than 100k likes and more than 200k views on the videos.

Take a look:

#Repost @kritisanon with @repostapp ・・・ #ShivAndSaira @sushantsinghrajput #Raabta ️

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

For @vogueindia , may 2017. Photographed by @mariotestino With @kendalljenner

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

In between the Vogue shoot.

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Vogue India , May 2017 By @mariotestino With @kendalljenner

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

With the gorgeous @kritisanon for #PTC 2017 awards. #raabta

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Sauvé much? 

Tags > Congrats, Sushant Singh Rajput, Insta KING of the week, M.S Dhoni, Kriti Sanon, ‘Raabta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top