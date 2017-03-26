Congrats: Varun Dhawan is the Insta KING of the week

Bollywood’s youth sensation Varun Dhawan, who enjoys an immense fan following, for his looks, cool attitude and acting skills, also connects well with his fans on social media.
His recent flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania has just entered the 100 crore club, and he did win quite a many hearts enacting the role of Badri in the movie.
Varun is also popular among his fans on social media as he loves to share more about his reel and real life through Instagram.
This week he shared five pictures and videos on his Instagram account and got more than 300K likes and 3K comments on his posts. And thus we declare him as the Insta King of the week.
Have a look -
Congrats Varun.
