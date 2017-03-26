Hot Downloads

Congrats: Varun Dhawan is the Insta KING of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2017 03:41 PM
26 Mar 2017 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood’s youth sensation Varun Dhawan, who enjoys an immense fan following, for his looks, cool attitude and acting skills, also connects well with his fans on social media.

His recent flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania has just entered the 100 crore club, and he did win quite a many hearts enacting the role of Badri in the movie.

Varun is also popular among his fans on social media as he loves to share more about his reel and real life through Instagram. 

This week he shared five pictures and videos on his Instagram account and got more than 300K likes and 3K comments on his posts. And thus we declare him as the Insta King of the week.

Have a look -

On to #judwaa2. SEPT 29th. #david dhawan #sajidnadiadwala @foxstarhindi

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Could happen ...../a>

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Can make crying babies smile #badrinthkidulhania

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Monday Tuesday chestday...../a>

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Congrats Varun. 

Varun Dhawan, Bollywood actor, movie, Insta KING of the week, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

