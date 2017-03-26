Congrats: Varun Dhawan is the Insta KING of the week

Bollywood’s youth sensation Varun Dhawan, who enjoys an immense fan following, for his looks, cool attitude and acting skills, also connects well with his fans on social media.

His recent flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania has just entered the 100 crore club, and he did win quite a many hearts enacting the role of Badri in the movie.

Varun is also popular among his fans on social media as he loves to share more about his reel and real life through Instagram.

This week he shared five pictures and videos on his Instagram account and got more than 300K likes and 3K comments on his posts. And thus we declare him as the Insta King of the week.

Have a look -

Suited and booted for the #htstyleawards @the.vainglorious. Thank you for the award #hindustantimes. #mostpopularstyle award A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

On to #judwaa2. SEPT 29th. #david dhawan #sajidnadiadwala @foxstarhindi A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

Could happen ...../a> A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

Can make crying babies smile #badrinthkidulhania A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Monday Tuesday chestday...../a> A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 18, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Congrats Varun.