Congrats: Yami Gautam is the Insta Queen of the week

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
Which newly married couple is your favourite?
The very beautiful and talented Yami Gautam, who has made a successful way to Bollywood from commercials and television, enjoys an immense fan following.
She has impressed the audience with her outstanding performance in her recent flick Kaabil.
Yami is quite active on her social media profiles and has a great number of followers on her Instagram account.
This week, we declare Yami as the Insta Queen. She e has shared 5 posts on her Instagram account and got around 100k likes and 300 comments on her posts.
Have a look -
Congrats Yami.
Add new comment