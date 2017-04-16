Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Yami Gautam is the Insta Queen of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2017 04:00 PM
16 Apr 2017 04:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The very beautiful and talented Yami Gautam, who has made a successful way to Bollywood from commercials and television, enjoys an immense fan following.

She has impressed the audience with her outstanding performance in her recent flick Kaabil. 

Yami is quite active on her social media profiles and has a great number of followers on her Instagram account.

This week, we declare Yami as the Insta Queen. She e has shared 5 posts on her Instagram account and got around 100k likes and 300 comments on her posts.

Have a look -

In Another News: We are a strong family of 10MILLION on facebook! Thank you so much for all the love!

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on

A journey that began with 4 today reaches a strong 4 MILLION! THANK YOU for all your love!! xoxo Yami :)

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on

Congrats Yami.

 

 

