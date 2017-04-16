Congrats: Yami Gautam is the Insta Queen of the week

The very beautiful and talented Yami Gautam, who has made a successful way to Bollywood from commercials and television, enjoys an immense fan following.

She has impressed the audience with her outstanding performance in her recent flick Kaabil.

Yami is quite active on her social media profiles and has a great number of followers on her Instagram account.

This week, we declare Yami as the Insta Queen. She e has shared 5 posts on her Instagram account and got around 100k likes and 300 comments on her posts.

Have a look -

A girl's best friend? Jewellery & Chocolate! But when jewellery is made of chocolate it's epic! thank u @itcmaurya #Delhi #SweetestWelcome A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

In Another News: We are a strong family of 10MILLION on facebook! Thank you so much for all the love! A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

A journey that began with 4 today reaches a strong 4 MILLION! THANK YOU for all your love!! xoxo Yami :) A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

For #ICICI bank event today !!!! So so love this team @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @ayeshadevitre @meenalpaliwal16 #Milan A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

In rehearsal mode urf fun mode for #IPL10 opening ceremony for Delhi with #ZenithDanceGroup n @dimplevganguly @meenalpaliwal #encompass A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Congrats Yami.