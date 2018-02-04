Home > Movie News > Features
Congratulation: TellyChakkar chooses Shahenshah of Bollywood as the Insta King of the week!

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2018

The evergreen actor, who still manages to rule Bollywood with his stupendous performances and resonant voice, is without a doubt one of the most social media friendly celebrities we know.

The Shehanshah of Hindi Cinema, who has been ruling for decades, has once again managed to win the hearts of his fans and followers by staying in constant touch with them by sharing a slice of his life in the form of posts.

Amitabh Bachchan has given us major hits in his entire journey from 1970 when he bagged his first role in Bollywood. Big B is a true motivation for many out there as the actor still nails every role he chooses to play.

Big B was applauded and honored with numerous accolades in his entire career, including National Film Awards for Best Actor, fifteen Film Fare Awards and the most nominated celebrity in any category at the Fimfare. This timeless legend is a much-loved television presenter who has hosted several seasons of KBC and Bigg Boss. He has also rendered his voice as a playback singer and for many voice over projects.

This multi-faceted actor was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001  and a Padma Vibhushan in 2015 by the Governmnent of India for his priceless contribution to arts.

Big B’s fan following goes beyond Bollywood. He made his appearance in a Hollywood film, Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby in 2013 as a non-Indian Jewish character, Meyer Wolfsheim. He was much loved and appreciated for his acting in the film.

The list of the veteran actor's achievements is never ending. Despite hectic work schedules, the actor loves to stay connected with his fans. The love and appreciation of his fans and Big B’s social media friendly nature brings him the crown of the Insta King of the week.  


