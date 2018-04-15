Congratulations: Himansh Kohli is the INSTA King of the week!

Mumbai: What better than drooling openly, shamelessly over a chocolate boy who has those adorable dimples that send your heart beat racing. Sounds like a deadly combination, doesn't it?

The charming Delhi munda, Himansh Kohli, who began his carrier with Channel V’s Humse Hai Life, which saw him in the role of Raghav Oberoi, is one of the popular television actors. Before becoming an actor, he worked as a RJ in Radio Mirchi, Delhi and made the female fans go gaga over him.

The charmer made his Bollywood debut as one of the leads with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyaan. He later acted in movies like Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi, Sweetiee weds NRI, and Ranchi Diaries. The audience simply loved Himansh in the films for his winsome looks.

The actor is quite acquainted with the social media handles and loves staying connected to his fans. That's what we simply adore about B-town celebs as they love sharing a piece of their life with their fans and who are we to complain.

With more than 70K Likes and 2000 Comments on his posts, Himansh is crowned as the Insta King of the week.

Have a look at his posts and they will surely make you fall in love with his endearing smile.

