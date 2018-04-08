Congratulations: Kartik Aaryan is the Insta King of the week!

Mumbai: Talk about Insta King and the first thought that would cross your mind is it would be someone who is handsome. He indeed is. Well, this week’s Insta King is Kartik Aaryan.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar ka Punchnama in 2011 wherein his five-minute monologue on what a female wants made him popular amongst the audience.

Later, the lad was seen in the romantic movie Akaash Vani opposite his Pyaar ka Punchnama co-actor Nushrat Bharucha. The list of Kartik’s successful hits doesn’t end here. In 2015, he was seen in Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 wherein he delivered an even longer monologue and broke his own record.

Recently, he earned appreciation for his stupendous acting in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and without an iota of doubt, the charmer has set the bar for killer looks to a great height.

Kartik loves staying in touch with his fans, and those early and late morning workout videos are something you wouldn’t want to miss. The lad has a personality and a smile to kill for and the audience simply loves him.

With nearly 100K Likes and 150 Comments on his Instagram posts, Kartik Aaryan has become not only the king of the female hearts but also the Insta King of TellyChakkar.

If you still haven’t drooled enough on those drool worthy abs and that smile that is bound to make your heart beat go hay wire, then below are a few posts from his Instagram handle, gawk without a shame…

