Congratulations: TellyChakkar chooses Priyanka Chopra as the Insta Queen of the week!

Mumbai, 28 January 2018: While taking about ‘beauty with brains’, the first name that comes to your mind is none other than the ravishing Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra.

Fondly called as PeeCee, she is one of the highest paid actresses and has earned appreciation for her work not only in Bollywood but also Hollywood. The desi girl has nailed it with her acting skills in Quantico as an FBI recruit Alex Perrish. And who can forget her sensuous presence in the Hollywood movie Baywatch alongside actor Dwayne Johnson?

Even after being extremely caught up with her Bollywood and Hollywood commitments, the dedicated actress makes sure to remain in touch with her fans via social media. She keeps her fans updated about her future endeavors and also with the ups and downs of her life.

Priyanka has posted some awesome clicks on her Insagram handle. She looks divine in all of them and we are in a complete awe of her. Her posts on Instagram have garnered more than 40K likes and almost 1500 comments. Thus, she is the Insta Queen of the week.

Take a look!

