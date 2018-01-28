Congratulations: TellyChakkar chooses Varun Dhawan as the Insta King of the week!

Mumba, 28 January 2018: Taking the internet by storm with his drool worthy looks and abs, Varun Dhawan has given us major reasons to fall in love with him.

Son of the eminent director David Dhawan, Varun made his Bollywood debut as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan. He made his acting debut with Karan’s Student of the Year which also launched Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra.

The following years, the young and enthusiastic actor gave us many hits and was nominated for his work. Blessed with a body to die for, Varun proved to be a head turner and set the hotness meter a notch higher.

He has shared some stylish photos on his Instagram handle. He looks sinfully hot and is setting our hearts racing with his charismatic looks and a great sense of styling.

His posts have got him more than 200K likes and almost 1500 comments making him the Insta King of the week. We can’t stop ourselves from gazing at his profile.

Take a look...

