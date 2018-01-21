Home > Movie News > Features
Congratulations! TellyChakkar picks Tiger Shroff as the INSTA King of the week

21 Jan 2018 03:00 PM
Hot, drool-worthy, handsome, sculpted, super flexible are some adjectives that strike our mind thinking about our Insta King of the week. The brawny lad began his career in Bollywood with Heropanti opposite Disha Patni.

The film earned Tiger a Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut and also got him a great fan following.

The actor believes in following a diet plan and a healthy routine. His daily workout routines are a must watch.

Tiger has a body to die for and he raises the hotness meter right to the top just by posting a pic of his well toned abs and chiseled body.

The girls are simply head over heals for the actor's yummylicious photos and who are we to complain. With all the love and appreciation from the fans Tiger has got almost 450K Likes and more than 2K Comments on all his clicks making him the Insta King of the week.

TellyChakkar congratulates the soaring hot Tiger Shroff for being titled as the Insta King.

