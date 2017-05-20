Cool tweets of Bollywood Celebs that you must SEE!

Who doesn’t likes following the latest on goings of their favorite celebs! Twitter is one place where we get all the latest updates about them, be it their upcoming projects, vacay pictures, red carpet looks or just their random thoughts.

Here check out top ten tweets by your favorite Bollywood celebs:

Physical Transformation in 5 weeks for #Raabta after #MsdhoniTheUntoldStory .

Instructor- Samee Ahmed pic.twitter.com/NnCECoddrM — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) May 17, 2017

Sudheendra Kulkarni! Not Ink but all Paint manufactures await you arrival from Beijing. Await your arrival! pic.twitter.com/gRjN9PwA1q — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 15, 2017

Communalism uses grievances in d past real n imaginary that need redressal in d present n bcm means 4 contemporary political mobilisation https://t.co/7PlJvowFNU — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 17, 2017

Reminder: True "Nationalism" in the media means questioning those in power, to ensure performance. Not sucking up to them like beggars! https://t.co/CoUmiPaxEd — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 16, 2017

Time to Rob Bank Of Bahubali ---- सुना है बहुत पैसा जमा हो रहा है आजकल.#BahubaliVsBankchor https://t.co/FogBEyBBX0 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 17, 2017

T 2426 - ये 3 रंग , सिर्फ रंग नहीं ... ये एक पहचान है , जो हम सब को एक सूत्र में बांधती है pic.twitter.com/wTQKW3iXWb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 16, 2017

I wrote a column!https://t.co/q1ANZxwbPe — abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) May 17, 2017