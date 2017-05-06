Damsels in Distressed!

Summers aren’t for depressive humid dressing, but guess what this season is apt for?

Distressed jeans!

And who else to look up to other than our very own Bollywood beauties who wear clothes to die for!

Here are 6 of our B-town divas sporting the torn jeans look and scoring a 20 on 10.

Anushka Sharma

The Phillauri actress rocked a boyfriend fit ripped jeans with a plain yellow blouse and she looked effortlessly chic.

Deepika Padukone

We have often seen Deepika donning the denims almost everywhere, but these are two looks we loved! Classic vs Drama!

Aditi Rao Hydari

She is India’s very own Audrey Hepburn. Aditi is a fashionista amongst many and her airport ripped jeans look is anything but boring!

Alia Bhatt

We cannot deny but we do get a wave of excitement when Alia Bhatt steps out at any event. And the way she styles her ripped jeans is a perfect 10.

Esha Gupta

Sensuous as she is, Esha Gupta manages to look every bit hot in these super ripped jeans.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor ups her fashion game all the time and this all black distressed denims makes her look like a bubbly teenage girl.

Which divas look do you love the most? Let us know in the comment box below!!