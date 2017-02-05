Disha Patani is the Insta Queen of the week

Hot Downloads

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2017 12:10 PM
05 Feb 2017 12:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam

She came, she saw and she conquered! The entire industry has been impressed with her breathtaking looks and phenomenal acting talent.

Yes, we are talking about the young lass, Disha Patani.

Even before she could make her Bollywood debut, she was already in the limelight. And why not? She has been winning hearts down in South. With her Bollywood debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, she won millions of hearts. 

Disha is an Instagram lover. By sharing her little moments with fans, the diva often gives her fans glimpses into her life. From her mood swings to her weird selfies, Disha has always managed to make us go AWWW!!  You would also start envying by seeing her sexy snaps!

And so it was only obvious that she is awarded as the Insta Queen of this week.

Disha posted around nine pictures and scored 400K likes and 1K comments on each snap this week.

Checkout her post now…

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

Congrats sexy!

Disha Patani

