Disha Patani is the Insta Queen of the week

She came, she saw and she conquered! The entire industry has been impressed with her breathtaking looks and phenomenal acting talent.

Yes, we are talking about the young lass, Disha Patani.

Even before she could make her Bollywood debut, she was already in the limelight. And why not? She has been winning hearts down in South. With her Bollywood debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, she won millions of hearts.

Disha is an Instagram lover. By sharing her little moments with fans, the diva often gives her fans glimpses into her life. From her mood swings to her weird selfies, Disha has always managed to make us go AWWW!! You would also start envying by seeing her sexy snaps!

And so it was only obvious that she is awarded as the Insta Queen of this week.

Disha posted around nine pictures and scored 400K likes and 1K comments on each snap this week.

Checkout her post now…

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:32am PST

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:00am PST

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:10am PST

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:45am PST

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:08pm PST

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Congrats sexy!