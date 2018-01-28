Famous B-Town workout buddies raise the hotness quotient

Mumbai, 28 January 2018: The best way to maintain a workout schedule is to exercise with a partner. This is surely an advice that the B-Town biggies follow. We have seen actors who are cast together in a film working out together but there are a few others who haven't worked together on camera but have a great gym bonding and are often spotted working out together.

Let's take a look at these filmy folks who are gym partners:

Kareena Kapoor- Amrita Arora

Amrita keeps sharing some heavy workout videos of Bebo and her on social media sweating it out. These two yummy mummies are best friends who regularly hit the gym together. The BFFs and serial salon visitors have reached a new peak in their friendship, owing to their strong gym partnership. We would love to see this pair in some chic-flick together.

Varun Dhawan-Kartik Aaryan

Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan are both known to be fitness freaks and both are gym buddies as well. Both of their social media accounts are flooded with videos and images from their fun workout sessions. The actors are trained under the expertise of Prashant Sawant, one of Bollywood best fitness trainers. This duo with a great comic timing can surely rock well in a movie together.

Nimrat Kaur-Sara Ali Khan

From the looks of their social media, we can assume that the Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are workout buddies. Nimrat even called Sara her favourite Khan in one of her captions. We’d so love to know the timeline of this new friendship on and off screen.

Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif