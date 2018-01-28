Famous B-Town workout buddies raise the hotness quotient

Mumbai, 28 January 2018: The best way to maintain a workout schedule is to exercise with a partner. This is surely an advice that the B-Town biggies follow. We have seen actors who are cast together in a film working out together but there are a few others who haven't worked together on camera but have a great gym bonding and are often spotted working out together.
Let's take a look at these filmy folks who are gym partners:
Amrita keeps sharing some heavy workout videos of Bebo and her on social media sweating it out. These two yummy mummies are best friends who regularly hit the gym together. The BFFs and serial salon visitors have reached a new peak in their friendship, owing to their strong gym partnership. We would love to see this pair in some chic-flick together.
From the looks of their social media, we can assume that the Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are workout buddies. Nimrat even called Sara her favourite Khan in one of her captions. We’d so love to know the timeline of this new friendship on and off screen.
Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are great buddies in real life. They are often spotted having some chill time together. Recently both these loved actresses were also found working out together in a gym. These superstars must be surely cast in a film together.
