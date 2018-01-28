Home > Movie News > Features
Famous B-Town workout buddies raise the hotness quotient

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2018 04:01 PM
28 Jan 2018 04:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Mumbai, 28 January 2018: The best way to maintain a workout schedule is to exercise with a partner. This is surely an advice that the B-Town biggies follow. We have seen actors who are cast together in a film working out together but there are a few others who haven't worked together on camera but have a great gym bonding and are often spotted working out together. 

Let's take a look at these filmy folks who are gym partners:

Kareena Kapoor- Amrita Arora

Amrita keeps sharing some heavy workout videos of Bebo and her on social media sweating it out. These two yummy mummies are best friends who regularly hit the gym together. The BFFs and serial salon visitors have reached a new peak in their friendship, owing to their strong gym partnership. We would love to see this pair in some chic-flick together.

 

Varun Dhawan-Kartik Aaryan
 
Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan are both known to be fitness freaks and both are gym buddies as well. Both of their social media accounts are flooded with videos and images from their fun workout sessions. The actors are trained under the expertise of Prashant Sawant, one of Bollywood best fitness trainers. This duo with a great comic timing can surely rock well in a movie together.

 

Nimrat Kaur-Sara Ali Khan

From the looks of their social media, we can assume that the Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are workout buddies. Nimrat even called Sara her favourite Khan in one of her captions. We’d so love to know the timeline of this new friendship on and off screen. 

 

Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are great buddies in real life. They are often spotted having some chill time together. Recently both these loved actresses were also found working out together in a gym. These superstars must be surely cast in a film together.

 

Vijay Varma-Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh 
 
PINK actor Vijay Varma has been recently working out with Dangal movie starrers Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the gym. Vijay, Sanya, and Fatima are good friends off screen and motivate each other when it comes to heavy workouts in the gym. Sanya and Fatima were great together onscreen but it would be interesting to see these 3 strong actors working their magic onscreen as well. 

