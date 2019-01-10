Hrithik Roshan turns 45, ex-wife Sussanne has a 'SPECIAL MESSAGE' for him

MUMBAI: As actor Hrithik Roshan turned 45 on Thursday, his former wife Sussanne Khan called him her "best friend forever" and "soulmate", even as several others from the film fraternity wished the "great son" and "extraordinary father" all the best.

Sussanne took to Instagram, where she shared multiple photographs of herself along with Hrithik, who she married in 2000. The couple divorced in 2014 and have two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Despite their split, the two continue to be friends."Happiest happy birthday to my BFF... from and through this world and onto other realms. The force will always be with you. Shine on unlimited, this man, best BFF... best dad in the world... Soulmate," she captioned the image.Hrithik, whose father and actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan underwent surgery for throat cancer earlier this year, will be seen next on the big screen in "Super 30" and in a Siddharth Anand directorial with Tiger Shroff.Here's what Bollywood celebrities wished for the "Krrish" star on his special day:: Happy Birthday Hrithik. Have a super year Bro Braz! Full power to you.: The future is always bright and sunny when we have each other's back. Happy birthday mere dost!: Happy birthday brother man! Lots of love always.: Happy Birthday dear Hrithik - have a blessed one. You are a fine example of a great son and an extraordinary father. God bless your entire family with good health and happiness. Much love.: Happiest Birthday to you, Duggu! Love, health and happiness always! Lots of love!: Happy birthday to my darling Hrithik. It's been a long time since we burned up the dance floor on your birthday but I shall wait till we meet again. Here's wishing you loads of love, success, sexiness and kisses now and always.: Blessed to be working with my inspiration... Thank you for being born and giving direction and inspiration to so many of us!: Happy Birthday to our one and only superhero Hrithik! Rare talent, rare being!: Wishing you a very happy birthday Hrithik! Keep shining and stay blessed.: Wishing the absolutely brilliant Hrithik a Very Happy Birthday. Stay blessed and have a splendid year.(Source: IANS)