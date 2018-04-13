JusticeForAsifa: “I’m Hindustani, I’m Ashamed” plead Indian celebrities

Mumbai: After four months, everyone has finally come to realise what unjust has happened to an eight-year-old girl. Asifa lost her life and hasn’t got justice yet.

It breaks our hearts. If it wasn’t social media, we wouldn’t have got to know what happened to the poor child.

Finally, the Kathua gang-rape incident has taken momentum and the word has spread like fire. The heinous crime that occurred in January has finally come to the light.

This morning a campaign sort of was initiated by Indian actresses to plead Justice for Asifa.

Ahana Kumra, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koekclin, Badshah, Shruti Seth, Gul Panag, Swara Bhaskar, Konkana Sen Sharma and various other celebrities took to Twitter and started posting photos of them with a pluck card. The paper states – I’m a Hindustani, I’m Ashamed.

Here have a look...

These celebrities demanding justice for Asifa have started an initiative.

However, the question remains, how long will all of this continue? Will a campaign like this bring justice to her? Will this stop the heinous crimes against humanity?