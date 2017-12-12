From Manyavar ad to Dandruff Ne Bana Di Jodi, these Virushka Twitter memes are EPIC

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma just dropped their gorgeous wedding pictures on us and the internet just can't get enough of them.

TellyChakkar is busy ogling at the photos and in the meanwhile Twitterati is busy posting hilarious memes about their Tuscany wedding! - Take a look

Calm Down Twitter, this is just a Manyavar advertisement.#VirushkaWEDDING — Alekhya Das (@iAlekhyaDas) December 11, 2017

They must hide Virat Kohli's bat instead of his shoes for a better negotiation.#VirushkaWEDDING — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 11, 2017

This is so very disappointing

Hoping #VirushkaWEDDING really happened and it is not a giant advertisement of a new collection of Manyavar and Mohey brands of wedding garments in collab with the italian Giargio Armani — harish iyer (@hiyer) December 11, 2017

Also congratulations to @Manyavar_ for a well orchestrated and directed ad campaign. — Mohamed Anas Adam (@mdanasadam) December 11, 2017

Kaun Haara Kaun Jeeta, Khidki Mein Se DEkho Zara

Virat must be under pressure at his first night

His record in Europe is not very good #VirushkaWEDDING — simran kaur (@simran_Gulabo) December 11, 2017

#VirushkaWedding is for Manyavar what Demonetization was for PayTm — The Wise Indian Uncle (@wiseindianuncle) December 11, 2017

Young unmarried girls in Delhi will get lectured by their parents tonight - "Wo Sharmaji ki ladki ko dekha, usne shaadi kar li. Tu kab karegi?"#VirushkaWedding — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 11, 2017

The Honeymoon location; Sigh!

Kids: Gets Married, plans a honeymoon.



Adults: Plans a honeymoon, gets married.



Legend: Gets Married at honeymoon location.#VirushkaWedding — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 11, 2017

An obvious question

Genuine Question: bade logo ki wedding me kya Fufa-Jija ji naaraz hote hain? — देसी Mogli (@DesiMogli) December 11, 2017

Actually - WHY?

By the way, why is Virat Kohli marrying Anushka Sharma being called #VirushkaWedding.

Why not #Korma? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 11, 2017

A perfect fairy tale

Dandruff ne bana di jodi #VirushkaWEDDING — Surbhi Prasad (@surbhiprasad4) December 11, 2017

A wonderful fairy tale