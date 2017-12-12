From Manyavar ad to Dandruff Ne Bana Di Jodi, these Virushka Twitter memes are EPIC

Which TV couple had a dreamy wedding in 2017?
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma just dropped their gorgeous wedding pictures on us and the internet just can't get enough of them.
TellyChakkar is busy ogling at the photos and in the meanwhile Twitterati is busy posting hilarious memes about their Tuscany wedding! - Take a look
Just BFF things. #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/c9dMKbPa9R— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) December 11, 2017
Calm Down Twitter, this is just a Manyavar advertisement.#VirushkaWEDDING— Alekhya Das (@iAlekhyaDas) December 11, 2017
OMG! #VirushkaWEDDING ho gaya! Plis send gifts! pic.twitter.com/cPifusMyjN— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) December 11, 2017
They must hide Virat Kohli's bat instead of his shoes for a better negotiation.#VirushkaWEDDING— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 11, 2017
This is so very disappointing
Hoping #VirushkaWEDDING really happened and it is not a giant advertisement of a new collection of Manyavar and Mohey brands of wedding garments in collab with the italian Giargio Armani— harish iyer (@hiyer) December 11, 2017
Also congratulations to @Manyavar_ for a well orchestrated and directed ad campaign.— Mohamed Anas Adam (@mdanasadam) December 11, 2017
Kaun Haara Kaun Jeeta, Khidki Mein Se DEkho Zara
Virat must be under pressure at his first night— simran kaur (@simran_Gulabo) December 11, 2017
His record in Europe is not very good #VirushkaWEDDING
#VirushkaWedding is for Manyavar what Demonetization was for PayTm— The Wise Indian Uncle (@wiseindianuncle) December 11, 2017
Young unmarried girls in Delhi will get lectured by their parents tonight - "Wo Sharmaji ki ladki ko dekha, usne shaadi kar li. Tu kab karegi?"#VirushkaWedding— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 11, 2017
The Honeymoon location; Sigh!
Kids: Gets Married, plans a honeymoon.— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 11, 2017
Adults: Plans a honeymoon, gets married.
Legend: Gets Married at honeymoon location.#VirushkaWedding
An obvious question
Genuine Question: bade logo ki wedding me kya Fufa-Jija ji naaraz hote hain?— देसी Mogli (@DesiMogli) December 11, 2017
Actually - WHY?
By the way, why is Virat Kohli marrying Anushka Sharma being called #VirushkaWedding.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 11, 2017
Why not #Korma?
A perfect fairy tale
Dandruff ne bana di jodi #VirushkaWEDDING— Surbhi Prasad (@surbhiprasad4) December 11, 2017
A wonderful fairy tale
,#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/JfxtAValZa— Makarand Shendkar (@makarand1995) December 12, 2017
Dandruff ढ़ूंढते-ढूंढते प्यार हो गया #VirushkaWEDDING #VirushkaKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/GFr3KFYcnj— Gitanjali D.S (@Gitanjali_DS) December 12, 2017
"Virat Anushka wedding"— Adi (@Desi_nigaa) December 11, 2017
Virat : Bhai any tips?
Sachin : Wicket pe kharay rehna bus
