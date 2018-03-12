Miss World Manushi Chillar slays the red carpet look

Mumbai: She is stunning, queen of many hearts and the love of the fans have for her charming smile is blooming with each day.



Yes we are taking about the gorgeous Miss World 2017, Manushi Choillar who is without a doubt a diva in true sense. Manushi has not only won the Miss World crown but the hearts of many out there for her admirable nature and a heart of gold.



Apart from being blessed with such a pleasing, pragmatic and balanced nature Manushi is an utter delight to watch in the best of the red carpet looks and was recently a part of Beauty with purpose Tour. The charismatic beauty carries her in the best way possible and slays any attire she wears.



TellyChakkar has collated best of the proposing head turners red carpet looks which would without a doubt make the hotness metre soaring as Manushi strikes a pose for the lens.



Look 1- Off-shoulder navy blue shimmer fish tail gown with a minimal make up is all it took the gorgeous Miss World to turn numerous heads her way.







Look 2 – Sleek hair combined with a traditional print body con dress is simply accenturating Manushi Chillars curves. She looks simple yet so breathtakimg. What do you have to say about this look?







Look 3 – Pretty curls combined with navy blue slit gown and a sparkling white smile to top it all is all what you need if you are planning on slaying on a Red Crapet event.





Look 4 – Shimmer maroon seems to be the color of the evening. Atleast it seems the perfect color for the captivating Manushi who looks like a nothing less than perfection in a body con fish tail gown with a sleek straight tied up hair do with minimal makeup and a touch of hot maroon lip shade.







Look 5 – What better than adoring a simple black shimmer net dress combined with perfect silver tassel earings and a simple hair do and yet seding many hearts hay wire. Yeah thats what Manushi Chillar is doing in this red carpet look of hers.







Look 6 – If we said before that Manushi can’t look better than what she looked before than the pretty lady just proved us wrong. The diva looks simpky captivating and has managed to leave us speechless in this red carpet look of hers.







Look 7 – Exquisite is the word that ought to come to your mind seeing the Miss World in this Manish Malhotra gown. What do you think?







Look 8 – Shimmer gold and a pearly white smile is the secret of nailing a red carpet look. Manushi Chillar masters the art of sending millions of hearts racing.







Look 9 – She looks nothing less than a fairytale princess. White makes her look like a dream and she truely is a dream to conquer for many out there. Once again she seemed to blow our minds away with her sense of styling.





Look 10 – After mastering the art of styling in the best western, classy, exquisite gowns Manushi Chillar is killing us with her traditional look as she graces the red carpet looking like a dream

