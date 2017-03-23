Must check 5 fun tweets of Mimi Chakraborty

Bong beauty Mimi Chakraborty not only entertains her fans through her films but also through her interesting tweets. The pretty lady, who was seen in Bengali flicks like Gangster, Kelor Kirti and Golpo Holeo Shotti, shares interesting photos and thoughts via Twitter, which surely will entertain you if you check and read them. She not only is cool but also witty.

Here check out her five funny, cute and interesting tweets-

Soul sisters not just inside but outside too,tis happens whn we shop together @nusratchirps #sametosame pic.twitter.com/VOfXeurEJ8 — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) February 17, 2017

who is mamma's fav me r u?? #Chickoo#Max pic.twitter.com/Vm5fQIU0Nn — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) March 2, 2017

So all sins nd guilts==Mutton biriyani,Chicken chaap nd nolen gurer rosogolla for lunch..god nd thats what we call #happysunday — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) February 19, 2017

Cool, aren’t they?