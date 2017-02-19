Must check cool tweets of Bong actors

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.

Time to time, the actors of T-town post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.

Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite actors. Enjoy!!!

And it's time for the #CHAAMP WRAP up party in style!

Plus today I'm breaking my 40 days no salt diet @RukminiMaitra @iamrajchoco pic.twitter.com/3eaBCctMEp — Dèv (@idevadhikari) February 7, 2017

And more from the Sunday madness!! @sonikachauhan89 love this click pic.twitter.com/yOfhcED1dt — VIKRAM CHATTERJEE (@VikramChatterje) February 12, 2017

Post gym tired wala selfie pic.twitter.com/2P0Jp9dMUf — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) February 4, 2017

Well I was forced to pose :p

Picture courtesy - Bidisha. pic.twitter.com/VZ5veUa711 — John Bhattacharyya (@Shaurja) January 29, 2017