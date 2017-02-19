Hot Downloads

Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
17 Feb 2017 07:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Monalisa-Vikrant get FILMY
Monalisa-Vikrant get FILMY | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Feb 2017 07:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Celebs who played OBSESSIVE lovers on screen
Celebs who played OBSESSIVE lovers on screen | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Features
Features

Must check cool tweets of Bong actors

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2017 04:23 PM
19 Feb 2017 04:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.

Time to time, the actors of T-town post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.

Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite actors. Enjoy!!!

Tags > tweets, Bong actors, Twitter, Nusrat Jahan, Payel Sarkar, Dev, Srabanti Chatterjee, Vikram Chatterjee, Parno Mittra, Sayani Datta, Rituparna Sengupta, Sayantika Banerjee, Shaurja Bhattacharyya, Swastika Mukherjee, Anindya Chatterjee,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top