Reasons why Katrina Kaif’s Instagram debut is drool worthy

So our favorite girl Katrina Kaif recently joined Instagram and we can’t help but drool over her.

After her Facebook debut last year, Katrina has made her much awaited debut on Instagram and already has 2 million followers.

Here are the reasons why you should start following her immediately.

Adorable beach pictures:

In her first Instagram picture, Katrina is posing on beach in a sexy outfit and looks as amazing as she always looks. She captioned the picture as – “new beginnings … coming from my happy place” #helloinstagram.

Photoshoot with Mario Testino:

Katrina Kaif is the first Bollywood celrbrity to pose for Mario Testino’s iconic towel series. She posted a picture from the photoshoot, leaving us wanting for more.

Because she’s all of us:

Katrina Kaif is literally all of us. She posted a morning picture and we can’t help but adore her ‘I woke up like this’ look.

Throwback childhood picture:

Katrina posted a childhood picture and proves she was born to be a star. 12 year old Katrina is adorable as a button.

Pictures with costars

Be it snaps of her shoot diaries or with Salman Kha, she gives direct insight of her work through Instagram

So now you know where to find all her latest updates!