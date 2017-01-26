Republic Day Special: 5 Bollywood movies to watch

While our patriotism level shoots through the roof during Republic Day, let’s not discount our Bollywood movies and their ability to make us proud of our country. As the day inches closer, we drum up a list of movies you can watch to make the desi in your totally happy. Read on:

Border

The ultimate face-off with the enemies comes alive in the ensemble cast of Border that’s made a generation of viewers shed happy tears during the climax. From catchy songs to a strong cast to a tight direction, the drama boasts of everything that’s required to make the movie an impactful one.

Chak De

When a bunch of girls, who have not made it past the initial round of hockey, take on the world champions and bring home the trophy, it’s euphoria like no other. It’s a smartly made movie with zero fuss and distractions. Even though you know the climax, you’re still glued to the seats to know how the girls manage to snatch the big prize from their opposing team. Add to it Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar act and you’ve a sure shot winner on hands.

Gadar

Sunny Deol’s power-packed performance and the tale of India-Pakistan partition hit all the right chords in the epic blockbuster. Whether it’s the catchy songs or the memorable dialogues, it’s one of the movies you can watch again and again. Well, R-Day is definitely another reason to pop open your DVD collection and tune into this action-drama.

Lagaan

It came out the same day as Gadar and both movies re-wrote history. The heady mix of cricket and patriotism make Lagaan a dream flick. Is it any wonder that the movie ran packed for days and getting a ticket was such a hurdle! The songs, the set-up and the game of cricket lend the movie an enviable heritage that not many Bollywood outings can outshine.

Mother India

Any list on this topic would be incomplete without this all-time classic. When a woman takes it upon herself to succeed, nothing can stop her. Nargis Dutt’s act, the riveting music, and beautiful camerawork add to the movie’s appeal.

Let us know your favourite in the comment box below.