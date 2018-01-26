Republic Day: The slice-of-life Bollywood films that gave us major Patriotic vibes

Mumbai, 26 January 2018:The nation is celebrating the 69th year of Republic day and the tricolor is spread all across the blue skies. Just like the tricolor, the essence of patriotism is bestrewed amongst everyone. According to Cambridge Dictionary, Patriotism is ‘the feeling of loving your country more than any others and being proud of it’. And the intensity of jingoism is at its peak on 26 January.

Over the years Hindi film industry has seen many movies that have depicted battle dramas quite aptly. Iconic films like Border, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh and such have paved the way for patriotism in the entertainment industry. However, unlike these atypical patriotic films, there are few such movies that without revolving around battle have made us proud as Indians. There are such rare films that make you feel ecstatic and proud as Indians.

TellyChakkar lists down 8 such films that despite not being cliché patriotism sagas, have given us major patriotic goals.



Chak De India –

Every time we see King Khan on screen the audiences in the theatres have applauded like loyal fans. Chak De is one such sports film that actually revived a sport – Hockey, in the country. Despite knowing the climax, everyone was on the edge of their seat when the Vidya Malvade had to take her final shot. Even today the title track is a must in every other sports event.



Lagaan –

It won’t be wrong to say that Lagaan was one of the first such Hindi films that initiated subtle patriotism in Hindi narrative. Despite set in the pre-Independence era, the movie wasn’t about freedom fight, instead was majorly inclined towards the nation’s favorite sport – Cricket. The Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial is a must for boosting patriotism.



Rang De Basanti –

Undoubtedly, it is one of the best movies that showcased the Indian youth and connected them aptly with the concept of patriotism. Rang De is one of Aamir’s most-appreciated and loved movies. The story and characterization were so inspiring that even today the youth swears on the characters of the film.



Airlift –

Of late Akshay Kumar has been featuring in many patriotic films and Airlift is one of the best from the lot. Airlift was a complete different film, however, it was quite successful in boosting the patriotism in the crowd watching it.



Baby –

Another Akshay Kumar movie in the list is Baby. A story of an Anti-terrorist squad doing `their best to remove terrorism from the nation, the movie was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. At the end of the movie, there’s a rush of happiness and gratitude towards the people who work for the country.



Swades –

Shah Rukh starrer Swades was a successful film that started the trend of new-wave cinema in the 2000’s. The film was nothing about boosting the nation directly, however, it’s storyline was such that everyone who has watched it felt like doing something for the country. Swades is a must-watch especially on special occasions like Republic Day and Independence Day.



A Wednesday –

This thriller is a cult movie of the recent times. An underdog that totally blew the minds of its viewers! Naseruddin Shah’s slick performance and Anupam Kher’s mature acting skills were an add-on. The film was so convoluted yet gave the audience a thrill of nationalism, especially against the ones who go against the country.

Which film gave you major patriotic goals? Comment below if you think any other movie gave you the flag-waving emotions.