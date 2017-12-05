Shashi Kapoor dead, leaves behind memories 'forever'

Condolences and tributes poured in for veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor who died at a hospital here on Monday, with celebrities like his "Siddhartha" co-star Simi Garewal terming it the end of an era, while his "Kalyug" co-star Raj Babbar, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, filmmakers Karan Johar and Hansal Mehta paid tribute to the "most charming actor ever" who would forever remain in their memories.



Shashi Kapoor died at Kokilaben Hospital here at age 79 after a period of hospitalisation.



Here's what some of the Bollywood celebrities tweeted:



Simi Garewal: Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films...and precious memories. RIP Shashiji.



Raj Babbar: Deeply saddened by the demise of the legend Shashi Kapoorji. Shall always miss your charm and your greatness. You will live in our hearts for all times to come.



Hansal Mehta: RIP Shashi Kapoor. The charming man, the brave producer, the lovely actor and my neighbour is no more.



Aamir Khan: Shashi uncle was not only a great star and a passionate filmmaker but also a wonderful human being. His work has always given Indian audiences great joy. His consideration to Indian theater was huge, Prithvi theatre is the favourite venues for both performers and audience alike. His passing away is a sad day for all of us. My condolences to Sanjana, Kunal, Karan and everyone in the family. May his soul rest in peace.



Lata Mangeshkar: I am extremely sad about Shashi Kapoor's demise. He was very nice human being. RIP.



Sanjay Dutt: His contribution to this industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Shashi Kapoor ji you will be missed always.



Karan Johar: RIP Shashi Kapoor...the most charming and enigmatic actor ever...a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional. Thoughts and prayers with the family. His work will always live on.



Ajay Devgn: You won't be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji.



Ehsaan Noorani: RIP Shashi Kapoor. A gentleman and a visionary. Was lucky to have interacted with you during the shoot for 'Vijeyta'...in our memories forever!



Ritesh Sidhwani: Sad to hear about the passing away of our most charismatic handsome and finest actor Shashi Kapoor. Sir you will always remain in our hearts.



Jaaved Jaaferi: One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40 plus years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories. RIP Shashi Kapoor



Arjun Rampal: So sad to hear the passing of the most charming Shashi Kapoorji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family.



Mohit Marwah: My favourite Shashi Kapoor rests in peace today. Will be remembered always.



Vivek Agnihotri: Artistes like Shashi Kapoor never die. As an actor you brought charm, as a producer you brought renaissance and as a visionary you founded Prithvi, an institution that will keep nurturing artistic talent. Your body of work will keep shining.



Renuka Shahane: Khilte hain gul yahan khilke bichhadne ko.... Sad at the passing of the most charming, understated legend Shashi Kapoor sahab. Huge loss for our theatre and film industry. RIP Shashi sahab. They don't make them like you anymore.



Bipasha Basu: RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all. Shashi Kapoor.



Rahul Bose: Thank you for your body of work both as an actor and as a producer. Rest in peace, Sir.

(Source: IANS)