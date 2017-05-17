Sneak peek into Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2017 trip

Our B-town hottie Deepika Padukone is on fire this year and how!

The actress recently made her MET Gala debut and stunned everyone with her elegant Tommy Hilfiger gown. As per reports her MET Gala look was the most Googled look as it gained much attention.

And now it’s time to shine on the red carpet of Cannes.

As readers would know, the star of The XXX: Return of Xander Cage, had made her debut at Cannes Film Festival back in 2010, when she was signed as the global ambassador for Chivas Regal.

And now, the stunning Indian beauty has arrived at Cannes, all set to make her debut as the global ambassador of L’Oreal Paris India at the 70th edition of the International Cannes Film Festival 2017.

Here’s a look at Deepika’s trip to Cannes in tit bits:

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 14, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

diet #Cannes2017 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 15, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

breakfast on board #Cannes2017 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

#Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

#Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

room with a view... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

lunch the day before! #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Wow! We wish we could travel along with her! She knows exactly how to make everyone envy her travel styles.

We are totally excited about her look at the Cannes Film Festival, are you?