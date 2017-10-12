Celebs are just like us. They love to experiment with their looks time and again. They follow the latest trends and end up looking a dish.

It’s not always a hit for some of our celebs as they end up portraying a disastrous sense of styling and become a miss in the game of our weekly hits and misses.

Take a look at this week’s set of hits and misses where a few gorgeous actresses managed to win our hearts with their mind-boggling sense of style whereas a few need to work hard on theirs.

Read on to know more.....

Jacqueline Fernandez: (HIT)

In a blood red off shoulder long striking gown with a shimmering red frill on the top, the beguiling Jacqueline Fernandez surely masters the sense of styling. The actress has once again managed to set the stage on fire with her killer looks and her styling is totally a hit. What do you say, guys?

Parineeti Chopra: (MISS)

Wearing stunning black stilettos, Parineeti Chopra needs to work hard on her mix and match skills in regards to her styling. She has combined a white dress shirt dress with a tradition romper along with a bow tie. The combination is totally a miss as we highly doubt the actress’s sense of styling.

Swara Bhaskar: (MISS)

The actress indeed needs to work on her sense of styling. Wearing an overly side cotton blended printed denim T-shirt dress paired with a traditional flats actress Swara Bhaskar has landed in our list of misses this week. The actress can be seen portraying not an out of the bed look whereas it all hints at her odd dress sense.

Katrina Kaif: (HIT)

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif definitely looks blissful in this pretty side slit floral long dress paired with a set of stunning nudes. The actress surely knows what dress is best to be worn when. This is without a doubt a hit as Katrina shows off her sense of styling wonderfully and gorgeously.

Kriti Sanon: (HIT)

The stunning actress looks beautiful as ever in her out of the box look. Strapped crop top combined with a denim romper with a twist of white fish net paired with sexy sneakers and a simple hair do, actress Kriti Sanon is definitely a head turner. She definitely makes an entry in our hits in this week’s “Hits and Misses” with her creative styling.

Sonakshi Sinha: (MISS)

Sonakshi is making us doubt our eyes over her sense of styling. The actress has put in major efforts to look like a rapper, wearing an extremely oversized super rugged denim, paired with lightning shoes and a rapper jacket but has miserably failed and has ended looking like a disaster though. This definitely is a miss.

Tapasee Panu: (MISS)

Black mid thigh skirt combined with a floral black net top and a hideous looking hair do, completed Tapasee Pannu’s outfit and it is surely a miss. It seems that the actress has put zero effort into getting dressed up and is at the event wearing any dress she could pull out from her wardrobe.

Sonam Kapoor: (MISS)

Draped in an emerald green gift wrap combined with a wine red lip colour, the actress' choice of this dress is totally a miss. What do you feel?

Sunny Leone: (HIT)

Without a doubt Sunny Leone’s outfit is a hit. She looks beautiful as ever in a multi-coloured long skirt, combined with a bottle green choli with nice minakari work on the neck area.

Malaika Arora Khan: (HIT)

Malaika definitely looks hot and sensual in her black net attire, that is accentuating her curves. Her outfit is surely a hit.