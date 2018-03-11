Surveen Chawla sets the stage soaring high with her style quotient

Mumbai: The gorgeous diva, Surveen Chawla, who has been a part of B-Town for quite some time, has turned fashionista. The actress, who made her TV debut with Kahin Toh Hoga, was recently seen in web series Haq Se. She earned appreciation for her work in the web series.

The stunning beauty has also been part of popular soaps like Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Kajjal and many more.

TellyChakkar brings to you a set of breathtaking clicks of the actress that prove her to be a style wizard in true sense. Surveen looks like a dream and the choice of attires are simply helping her flaunt her curves and high lighting her features to the top notch.

Have a look at her pics and let your heart loose as Surveen is setting the hotness meter soaring by her looks.

