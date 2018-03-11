Home > Movie News > Features
Features

Surveen Chawla sets the stage soaring high with her style quotient

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2018 02:30 PM

Mumbai: The gorgeous diva, Surveen Chawla, who has been a part of B-Town for quite some time, has turned fashionista. The actress, who made her TV debut with Kahin Toh Hoga, was recently seen in web series Haq Se. She earned appreciation for her work in the web series.

The stunning beauty has also been part of popular soaps like Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Kajjal and many more.

TellyChakkar brings to you a set of breathtaking clicks of the actress that prove her to be a style wizard in true sense. Surveen looks like a dream and the choice of attires are simply helping her flaunt her curves and high lighting her features to the top notch.

Have a look at her pics and let your heart loose as Surveen is setting the hotness meter soaring by her looks. 

A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on

A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on

Tags > Surveen Chawla, Style quotient, Bollywood, TV actress, Haq Se, ALT Balaji,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Mar 2018 08:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I still remember Kasauti Zindagi Ki
I still remember Kasauti Zindagi Ki | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Bachao!

Bachao!

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Shaminn
Shaminn
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days