Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agniphera cast gets witty
Agniphera cast gets witty | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Features
Features

The fashion HITS and MISSES of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2017 04:50 PM
16 Apr 2017 04:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam

When it comes to putting their best foot forward, celebrities don’t keep a single stone unturned. They aspire to look their dazzling best whenever they are in the public eye. In doing so, sometimes they end up looking like a diva and at other times, fail miserably.

Here’s what Tellychakkar.com thinks are this week’s hits and misses..

 

 

Jacqueline Fernandez
 


Jacqueline Fernandez wore a Gauri & Nainika cream striped organza low gown at the Golden Petal Awards 2017. We love how the dress looks fluidic on her and she carries herself so gracefully. Also, well played with the Jimmy Choos’, Jackie!

Alia Bhatt 
 


Bollywood’s 'Ladki Beautiful' is a consistent head turner when it comes to wearing the most chic outfits. But what was she thinking with this dress for Karan Johar’s birthday bash? It’s all okay with the white dress, but that olive green belt or as we’d rather call it a waistband makes us think she has hip bone issues, that she is tending to.

Sonakshi Sinha 
 


This white trumpet shirt wouldn’t look any better on anyone else but Sonakshi Sinha! She shows off her casual yet classy summer style with strappy heels, and black pants. This one’s a 10/10 for us.

Amrita Arora
 


Amrita Arora is mostly seen very pleasantly dressed at parties or events, her style is uber cool. But this floral dress with the loose belt gives her a very shapeless look. Also, the main turn off are those shiny purple ballet shoes.
 
Malaika Arora Khan 
 


Our hottest item girl Malaika never fails to look any less than a glam doll. She managed to sweep us off our feet with this Marsala flowy gown and metallic high heels.
 
Whose fashion is a yaay and whose is a naay? Do tell us in the comment box below.
Tags > MISSES of the week, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top