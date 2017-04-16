The fashion HITS and MISSES of the week

When it comes to putting their best foot forward, celebrities don’t keep a single stone unturned. They aspire to look their dazzling best whenever they are in the public eye. In doing so, sometimes they end up looking like a diva and at other times, fail miserably.

Here’s what Tellychakkar.com thinks are this week’s hits and misses..

Jacqueline Fernandez



Jacqueline Fernandez wore a Gauri & Nainika cream striped organza low gown at the Golden Petal Awards 2017. We love how the dress looks fluidic on her and she carries herself so gracefully. Also, well played with the Jimmy Choos’, Jackie!



Alia Bhatt





Bollywood’s 'Ladki Beautiful' is a consistent head turner when it comes to wearing the most chic outfits. But what was she thinking with this dress for Karan Johar’s birthday bash? It’s all okay with the white dress, but that olive green belt or as we’d rather call it a waistband makes us think she has hip bone issues, that she is tending to.



This white trumpet shirt wouldn’t look any better on anyone else but Sonakshi Sinha! She shows off her casual yet classy summer style with strappy heels, and black pants. This one’s a 10/10 for us.



Amrita Arora is mostly seen very pleasantly dressed at parties or events, her style is uber cool. But this floral dress with the loose belt gives her a very shapeless look. Also, the main turn off are those shiny purple ballet shoes.

Malaika Arora Khan





Our hottest item girl Malaika never fails to look any less than a glam doll. She managed to sweep us off our feet with this Marsala flowy gown and metallic high heels.

Whose fashion is a yaay and whose is a naay? Do tell us in the comment box below.