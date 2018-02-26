The female Mogul of Indian cinema – Sridevi

Mumbai: Sridevi is nothing but, a true superstar in every scene. She could effortlessly mutate from a docile damsel in Sadma (1983) to a femme fatale in Nagina (1986).

As the midnight approached last Saturday night (24 February), a news from Dubai shook the whole nation in one whirl. Amidst the chaos of death hoax, when the confirmation of Sridevi’s demise came, an exemplary era in the entertainment industry suddenly came to an end.

With a 50-year-old long journey, the diva was an integral part of the illustrious list of actresses of her era, like Jaya Pradha, Meenakshi Shashidhari and Madhuri Dixit. Her adaptability in terms of character and tonality, however, distinguished her from the other contemporary actresses of her times. The immediate aftermath of her demise, without much surprise, left the civilians across India, to wax nostalgic of the woman’s achievement and illustrious journey that braved all the odds to succeed.

Sridevi was the flag bearer of ‘women power’ in the Indian film industry. Touted as one of the finest actress of the film industry, Sridevi born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, was way ahead of her time. During the 80’s when the male gender wielded the sceptre in the film industry, it was Sridevi who brought an outbreak. When the audience was only pulled into the theatres by the likes of Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun and such, it was this Padma Shri awardee, that enchanted the audience to walk into the cinema just for her. When the heroines where riding on the shoulders of their male co-stars, her films were minting monies sans a larger than life male character courtesy her enigma.

No doubt she got her big break with Himmatwala (1983), where she played a second fiddle to Jeetendra. Despite merely being a showpiece in the flick, her impact was such that she earned the famous sobriquet ‘Thunder Thighs.’

Within a span of three years post her big breakthrough, Sridevi’s iconic Nagina (1986) released. It was a one-of-a-kind of women-centric movies from the Hindi movie space. Despite being heroine-oriented, Nagina, became a massive commercial hit, a watershed moment in the history of Indian cinema. The movie was such a colossal hit, that it enjoys a cult status even today and it became the first film in the history to have a sequel Nigahen (1989).

The revenge drama, is considered as a pioneer in Sridevi’s career, why so? Popular actress Rekha, who was at her peak at that time, refused the film, keeping in mind the risk that tags along with a women-centric movie, nonetheless, Sridevi had the urge to do something different which is quite visible in her film choices.

In the following years, Sridevi became part of many films that had strong female characters. Often rumoured to be arrogant, she seemed to have rejected films opposite the superstar of the century, due to lack of meat in her characters. Apparently the iron-willed actress, refused films like Ajooba, Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and many such, only because of her displeasure towards the offered characters. She knew the pulses of the audience and what they liked watching. Maybe that was the reason most of the films, that she was a part of, were such hits.

Even in the legendary Mr. India (1987), Sri was tagged as the show-stealer in spite of not playing the titular character. Her Charlie Chaplin, act is still considered to be one of the most hilarious acts in Indian cinema. A portal also quoted, “her mobile face expressions could give Jim Carrey sleepless nights.” The movie also had the celebrated Hawa Hawaai, song which is considered as one of the unforgettable numbers. Later on, the song also became her nickname. She further was part of many other films like Sherni (1988), Waqt Ki Awaaz (1989) and such, however her next iconic hit was Yash Chopra’s 1989’s megahit 'Chandni.'

The actress, who played the titular character, was established as the nation’s sweetheart post the film. Again, a film revolving around a female character became such a sensational hit that the distributors had to drastically increase the number of theatres. In the same year, 1973’s Hema Malini starrer film Seeta Aur Geeta’s remake 'Chaalbaaz' released. Sridevi was seen in a double role and her performance rocked the box-office quite literally. The movie cemented her position as an actress with a fantastic comic timing. With another film, she gave another classic number to the masses – Na Jaane Kaha Se Aayi Hain. Both the films garnered Sridevi, Filmfare Best Actress nominations, winning one for the latter. Chandni and Chaalbaaz, reaffirmed Sridevi’s position as the top female actress of the 1980s.

Her next was 1991’s 'Lamhe' yet again directed by Yash Chopra. The unusual love story saw Sri in double role, and is considered as one of the most remarkable films of her career. Though the movie tanked badly due to it’s bold concept, but Sridevi was admired and the film gained a cult status. She received her second Filmfare award for the matured love drama and her song Morni Baga Ma became a rage of the year.

Followed by this she did few more movies, some hit, some flop, but all of them had strong characters. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Laadla, Gumrah, all of them gave the lady a Filmfare nomination and appreciation for her acting chops.

Before she took a break, the lady’s last film was 1997’s Judaai. A grey character that not many actresses will choose was nailed by Sridevi’s polished and brilliant acting skills.

Post her 15 year long hiatus, the superstar made her comeback on the film screens with 'English Vinglish' in 2012. Meanwhile in the break, she also made her TV debut with Sahara's sitcom 'Malini Iyer' (2004-2005).

The Gauri Shinde directorial debut proved that the charm of Sridevi was still left. The film not just became a hit but also a critical success. It was during that time when actresses comeback were not a successful affair. Therefore, Sridevi was the first actress to have a commercially successful comeback as a leading lady, post marriage and pregnancy hiatus. Some international outlets also went ahead to hail her as “the Meryl Streep of India.”

In 2017 her home production’s 'Mom' released. And we all are aware of the magic the film and the actress created. The revenge drama was her 300th film and surely a remarkable one.

With her sudden and tragic demise our yearning to see more of her on the silver screens has come to an end. The curtains have fallen for the lady and the stage has darkened the star that has shone in the industry for 50 years will no wonder now shine in the sky, glittering in our memory lanes.