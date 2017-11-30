Tolly town wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Jeet

The handsome hunk Jeet turned a year older today (30 November). As he celebrates his birthday today, Tollywood showers him with love and happiness via twitter.
Jeet is known for Bengali flicks like Boss, Wanted, Dui Prithibi, Shotru, Nater Guru and Sathi to name a few. He has earned awards for his performance in movies like Sathi, Wanted and Boss.
The popular actor of Bengal has also hosted Bigg Boss Bangla.
Here's what the Tollywood actors tweeted on his birthday-
Wish you a rocking bday brother @jeet30 loads of love..God bless pic.twitter.com/S2xSjK9KlT— Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) November 30, 2017
Happy birthday dear! Lots of good wishes... @jeet30 pic.twitter.com/WHOPOysJb1— Rituparna Official (@RituparnaSpeaks) November 30, 2017
Here's Phookoli Wishing the biggest 'Awara' a very Happy Birthday loads of 'Power' to you @jeet30 pic.twitter.com/xXMBdHTbG3— Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) November 30, 2017
Happy birthday to the most good looking man I have ever seen...@jeet30 have a blast— Srabanti (@srabantismile) November 30, 2017
Happy birthday @jeet30 lots of love nd good wishes— Mimi (@mimichakraborty) November 30, 2017
Happiest Birthday to the “POWER” house.. @jeet30— Bonny (@bonysengupta) November 30, 2017
Have an amazing one..
Happy birthday to the most good looking hero @jeet30 you r my favourite person... The most positive person I have ever seen.. love you pic.twitter.com/vMVt5eRsXl— subhashree ganguly (@subhashreesotwe) November 30, 2017
Sending your way a bouquet of happiness.— Priyanka Sarkar (@PriyankaSarkarB) November 30, 2017
Happy Birthday @jeet30 da.
TellyChakkar wishes Jeet a very happy birthday!
