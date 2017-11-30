Hot Downloads

Features
Features

Tolly town wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Jeet

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2017 03:39 PM
30 Nov 2017 03:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The handsome hunk Jeet turned a year older today (30 November). As he celebrates his birthday today, Tollywood showers him with love and happiness via twitter.

Jeet is known for Bengali flicks like Boss, Wanted, Dui Prithibi, Shotru, Nater Guru and Sathi to name a few. He has earned awards for his performance in movies like Sathi, Wanted and Boss.

The popular actor of Bengal has also hosted Bigg Boss Bangla.   

Here's what the Tollywood actors tweeted on his birthday-

TellyChakkar wishes Jeet a very happy birthday!

Bigg Boss Bangla, Jeet, Tollywood, Birthday Today, Boss, Wanted, Dui Prithibi, Shotru, Nater Guru, Sathi

