Tolly town wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Jeet

The handsome hunk Jeet turned a year older today (30 November). As he celebrates his birthday today, Tollywood showers him with love and happiness via twitter.

Jeet is known for Bengali flicks like Boss, Wanted, Dui Prithibi, Shotru, Nater Guru and Sathi to name a few. He has earned awards for his performance in movies like Sathi, Wanted and Boss.

The popular actor of Bengal has also hosted Bigg Boss Bangla.

Here's what the Tollywood actors tweeted on his birthday-

Wish you a rocking bday brother @jeet30 loads of love..God bless pic.twitter.com/S2xSjK9KlT — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) November 30, 2017

Here's Phookoli Wishing the biggest 'Awara' a very Happy Birthday loads of 'Power' to you @jeet30 pic.twitter.com/xXMBdHTbG3 — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) November 30, 2017

Happy birthday to the most good looking man I have ever seen...@jeet30 have a blast — Srabanti (@srabantismile) November 30, 2017

Happy birthday @jeet30 lots of love nd good wishes — Mimi (@mimichakraborty) November 30, 2017

Happiest Birthday to the “POWER” house.. @jeet30

Have an amazing one.. — Bonny (@bonysengupta) November 30, 2017

Happy birthday to the most good looking hero @jeet30 you r my favourite person... The most positive person I have ever seen.. love you pic.twitter.com/vMVt5eRsXl — subhashree ganguly (@subhashreesotwe) November 30, 2017

Sending your way a bouquet of happiness.

Happy Birthday @jeet30 da. — Priyanka Sarkar (@PriyankaSarkarB) November 30, 2017

TellyChakkar wishes Jeet a very happy birthday!